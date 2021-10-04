×
First Look: Celebrity Stylist Maeve Reilly Designs for Nasty Gal, Offering Her Go-to Style Pieces

The stylist's clients include Megan Fox, Hailey Bieber and Ciara.

Maeve Reilly, stylist to the likes of Hailey Bieber and Megan Fox — and the woman responsible for their respective style transformations — has created a collection in partnership with Nasty Gal. Out Oct. 6, the 70-piece line will be available exclusively at Nastygal.com.

Though she’s had other collaborations under her belt (including Disney), this is the first of “this magnitude,” said Reilly.

“To have this many pieces and to have a whole collection, I’ve honestly never gotten to do that before, so it was such an honor when Nasty Gal approached me to do it,” she continued.

A year in the making, the fall line offers pieces influenced by Reilly’s own style. It’s the uniform look that is often seen on her clients: oversize outerwear, ’90s-influenced wide-legged denim, tailored suits, figure-hugging dresses and cropped, ribbed jersey basics. Offered in sizes 0 to 26, the line is priced between $26 and $374 at Nasty Gal, acquired by U.K. e-tailer Boohoo.com in 2017. Founded in Los Angeles by Sophia Amoruso in 2006, the brand is available online in more than 60 countries today.

“They really just let me do my thing, which was so cool,” said Reilly. “Giving people pieces that I would wear, that my clients would wear but also really affordable was really important for me.”

Reilly, who has her own line of unisex sweats, named The Local Love Club, is often compared to Rachel Zoe for the influence she’s had on her high-profile clients, particularly their street style outfits — which are immediately captured by paparazzi and dissected online.

“Someone wears something and in seconds it’s everywhere,” she said. “That obviously comes with a level of scrutiny and energy on you. It’s different and honestly something I’m learning to navigate. It’s really hard sometimes — and reading negative things or negative comments…It’s truthfully becoming harder and harder for me, and I’m sort of growing through it.”

She continued: “Also with that, it’s such an incredible time to be doing what we’re doing, because it’s so shareable. It’s so easy to connect with people. And it’s also an opportunity to really showcase your work, and so, I sort of have a love-hate relationship with the internet.”

