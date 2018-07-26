There are several noteworthy developments in the preliminary NYFW: Women’s show schedule for September, which has just been released by the Council of Fashion Designers of America.

Among them, international designers Vivienne Westwood, Escada and Longchamp are showing for one season. Westwood will show on Thursday, Sept. 6, Longchamp’s show is Saturday, Sept. 8 and Escada will show on Sunday, Sept. 9.

In addition, Proenza Schouler, Rodarte, Opening Ceremony and Lela Rose are back on the schedule. Proenza Schouler and Rodarte have been showing in Paris the past several seasons.

Both Rodarte and Opening Ceremony will show Sunday, Sept. 9. Rodarte’s show is at 6 p.m., and Opening Ceremony is at 8 p.m. Proenza Schouler and Lela Rose will show on Monday, Sept. 10. Lela Rose’s show is at 1 p.m., and Proenza Schouler will show at 4 p.m.

Other notable moves include Carolina Herrera showing Monday, Sept. 10 at 10 a.m., while Ralph Lauren has moved his show to Friday Sept. 7 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. As reported, Lauren will celebrate the 50th anniversary of his company at Bethesda Terrace in Central Park that evening. The fashion show and dinner will benefit the Central Park Conservancy.

Elsewhere on the calendar, Oscar de la Renta has moved its show to Tuesday, Sept. 11 at 10 a.m.

Another highlight is Calvin Klein’s show, which is slated for Tuesday, Sept. 11 at 8 p.m.

New to the calendar is buzzy eveningwear designer Christopher John Rogers, LVMH Prize winner Koazburo, CFDA Lexus Initiative winner Studio 189 and ready-to-wear brand Marina Moscone.

Although he is not on the official CFDA schedule, Tom Ford will kick off show week on Wednesday, Sept. 5, at 8 p.m. Closing the week is Marc Jacobs, who is on the schedule, and will be showing Wednesday, Sept. 12 at 6 p.m.

Those designers showing by appointment only are Cinq a Sept and Novis (Thursday, Sept. 6), Diane von Furstenberg (Sunday, Sept. 9), Derek Lam and Rag & Bone (Monday, Sept. 10), J. Mendel (Tuesday, Sept. 11) and Marchesa, (Wednesday, Sept. 12).

Overall, there are 100 runway shows and presentations on the preliminary schedule.