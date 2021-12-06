×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: December 6, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Alexandre Mattiussi Heads to U.S. With First Ami Store in New York

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Lanvin Nabs Theory Executive to Ignite Global Growth

Business

Racial Pay Gap Between Black and White Influencers Is 35 Percent, New Study Reveals

Chanel Responds to TikTok Controversy Over Advent Calendar

Chanel denied deleting its TikTok account in response to a viral video about its advent calendar, saying the account was never active.

Perfume bottles at the Culture Chanel
Perfume bottles at the Culture Chanel exhibit at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Shanghai. Jackson Lowen

PARIS Chanel has responded to online controversy about its advent calendar after being mocked by influencers over the contents of the limited-edition box, resulting in a flood of negative comments on social media in the run-up to its annual Métiers d’Art runway show, due to take place on Tuesday.

Bruno Pavlovsky, president of fashion and president of Chanel SAS, said the French luxury house produced the calendar as part of this year’s celebrations of the 100th anniversary of Chanel No.5 perfume, and it did not expect the negative feedback.

“This controversy is a bit of a shame because it was not what Chanel intended. Chanel thought it would please some of its customers by offering this type of product. Evidently, we see that you have to be careful and therefore, in future, we will certainly be much more cautious,” Pavlovsky told WWD on Monday.

Related Galleries

Asked whether this was the first time that Chanel produced an advent calendar, the executive said: “No, I don’t think so, but it wasn’t necessarily for sale.” He added that the 2021 calendar was produced in a very limited run, which was totally sold out.

This year’s edition retails for $825 and contains 27 boxes numbered from five to 31, containing full-size perfume and makeup products, miniatures and souvenirs all stamped with founder Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel’s lucky number.

In a video that has been viewed 14.7 million times, TikTok creator Elisa Harmon expressed her disappointment over items including stickers, a picture flip-book, a dustbag and a string bracelet with a wax seal-shaped pendant. She later alleged that Chanel’s TikTok account blocked her.

In an official statement, Chanel said the claim was “absolutely inaccurate,” as the brand is not active on TikTok.

“We have never blocked access to the Chanel TikTok account to anyone, because it is simply not active. It has never been activated, no content has ever been published, it has no subscriber and no subscription. The page therefore appears empty to anyone who visits it,” the house clarified.

“When Ms. Harmon visited our page, she naturally found the usual message that she could not access this account, just like anyone else on the network,” it added.

“We are very committed to sharing our world and our creations with our followers on social networks. Our pages are open to everyone, and millions of followers follow us all over the world. They are of course free to express their feelings and opinions, whether they are enthusiastic or critical, if they respect the rules of good conduct in accordance with the uses of social networks — no defamation, calls to violence, threats, or intimidation,” Chanel said.

“We are aware of the comments that are currently visible under our publications and are sorry that this calendar may have disappointed some people,” it continued.

“Directly inspired by the mythical silhouette of the No.5 bottle, this calendar, only available for a short period, has a unique design and an original content, which makes it a true collector’s item whose value cannot be summed up by the products it contains alone,” Chanel said.

Pavlovsky said a special effort had been made to use more sustainable materials. “I think it is one of the most beautiful ever made, both in terms of design and the materials used,” he said of the calendar, which even Harmon praised for its sophisticated packaging.

“Certainly, next time, we will think of another way to do this type of thing. I think that certain categories of products may be more suitable, in particular beauty — that could be a great idea. In any case, the objective is to promote our products and not to trigger any controversy, and even less to create frustrations or to send the wrong signals,” he said.

SEE ALSO: 

Chanel, Es Devlin Take No.5’s Centennial to Miami Art Week

Chanel Reveals Its New Miami Design District Boutique

Chanel Appoints New Head of Fashion PR

Chanel Responds to Social Media Controversy

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Chanel Responds to Social Media Controversy

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Chanel Responds to Social Media Controversy

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Chanel Responds to Social Media Controversy

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Chanel Responds to Social Media Controversy

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Chanel Responds to Social Media Controversy

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Chanel Responds to Social Media Controversy

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Chanel Responds to Social Media Controversy

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Chanel Responds to Social Media Controversy

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Chanel Responds to Social Media Controversy

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Chanel Responds to Social Media Controversy

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Chanel Responds to Social Media Controversy

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Chanel Responds to Social Media Controversy

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Chanel Responds to Social Media Controversy

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Chanel Responds to Social Media Controversy

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Chanel Responds to Social Media Controversy

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Chanel Responds to Social Media Controversy

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Chanel Responds to Social Media Controversy

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Chanel Responds to Social Media Controversy

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Chanel Responds to Social Media Controversy

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Chanel Responds to Social Media Controversy

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Chanel Responds to Social Media Controversy

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Chanel Responds to Social Media Controversy

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Chanel Responds to Social Media Controversy

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Chanel Responds to Social Media Controversy

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Chanel Responds to Social Media Controversy

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Chanel Responds to Social Media Controversy

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Chanel Responds to Social Media Controversy

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Chanel Responds to Social Media Controversy

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Chanel Responds to Social Media Controversy

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Chanel Responds to Social Media Controversy

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Chanel Responds to Social Media Controversy

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Chanel Responds to Social Media Controversy

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Chanel Responds to Social Media Controversy

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Chanel Responds to Social Media Controversy

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Chanel Responds to Social Media Controversy

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Chanel Responds to Social Media Controversy

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad