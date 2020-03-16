LONDON – In a move that should come as no surprise given fears about coronavirus spreading, Chanel has decided to postpone its replica show of the Paris – 31 rue Cambon 2019/20 Métiers d’art collection, which was due to take place in London on June 4.

The company cited “uncertainty due to the developing situation surrounding Covid-19 on a global scale,” and said it is continuing to monitor the situation closely. “Our main priority is to protect the health and well-being of our clients and employees.”