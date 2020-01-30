By  on January 30, 2020

PARIS — Yusuke Takahashi is no longer designing Issey Miyake Men.

The artistic director, who began fashioning the Japanese brand’s men’s collections in 2013, will leave Issey Miyake at the end of February. His first line for the house was displayed for spring 2014.

