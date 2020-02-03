LONDON — A host of Chinese designers, editors, buyers, celebrities and influencers won’t be coming to fall 2020 fashion weeks in the wake of travel restrictions imposed by the U.S., the U.K., Italy and France to prevent coronavirus from spreading.

Brands such as Angel Chen and Ricostru have canceled their fashion shows in Milan, while Asai in London, Uma Wang and Shiatzy Chen in Paris are still deciding whether to stage a show, as their Chinese factories are impacted by the Chinese government’s policy on halting work until Feb 10. What’s more their clients and media partners won’t be even there to see the new collections.