By  on February 24, 2020

PARIS — Natacha Ramsay-Levi believes in the power of three: The designer has tapped a trio of female creatives to collaborate on her fall 2020 Chloé show, to be held in Paris on Feb. 27.

New York-based artist Rita Ackermann has authorized several of her paintings to be reproduced on clothes and accessories, and the soundtrack will feature Marianne Faithfull reading poems. Meanwhile, the set will include five of Marion Verboom’s totem-like sculptures.

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers