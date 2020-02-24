PARIS — Natacha Ramsay-Levi believes in the power of three: The designer has tapped a trio of female creatives to collaborate on her fall 2020 Chloé show, to be held in Paris on Feb. 27.

New York-based artist Rita Ackermann has authorized several of her paintings to be reproduced on clothes and accessories, and the soundtrack will feature Marianne Faithfull reading poems. Meanwhile, the set will include five of Marion Verboom’s totem-like sculptures.