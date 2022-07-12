×
Chloé Uses Indigo and Ice to Create Prints for New Mytheresa Capsule

The 16 pieces have an all-over tie-dye print made from using the Shibori dyeing technique, and some photographic tricks.

Chloe x mytheresa
Mytheresa and Chloé have collaborated on an exclusive capsule MyTheresa

LONDON – Mytheresa and Chloé have collaborated on an exclusive capsule that showcases the shibori dyeing technique and lands online on July 12.

Reflecting Chloé creative director Gabriela Hearst’s admiration for artisanal techniques, the 16 pieces have an all-over tie-dye print made using a slow dyeing process that involves indigo and ice.

The prints, photographed digitally, appear on a fringed hoodie cape, a dress and slides. Other garments include maxi skirts and dresses, flared trousers, shirts, ponchos, and knit dresses. Accessories include braided slide shoes, a scarf, handbags and the Edith pouch.

“Business with Chloé has always been consistent throughout the past seasons, however the ready-to-wear has been becoming a strong part since Gabriela Hearst took over the creative direction of the brand. Our customer wants something a little more timeless, with love for luxurious materials and feminine shapes,” said Tiffany Hsu, vice president of womenswear and kidswear fashion buying at Mytheresa.

The collection launches alongside an editorial story directed by Mytheresa chief creative officer Julian Paul, photographed by Zora Sicher and featuring the model Tomiwa Adesina.

The Chloé capsule follows in the wake of a big push by Mytheresa into the Asia-Pacific market, including China.

As reported, Mytheresa has appointed luxury veteran Steven Xu president of China and Asia Pacific. He joined the luxury e-commerce company earlier this month, and leads all of Mytheresa’s consumer-facing activities in the region.

The arrival of Xu signals Mytheresa’s ambition to make further inroads in China following the opening of a flagship on JD.com earlier this year.

The world of MyTheresa is expanding. In May, Mytheresa launched Life, a luxury lifestyle category that encompass all aspects of luxury lifestyle, including furniture, lighting, textiles, tabletop, decorative objects, pet and travel accessories. The retailer will be stocking brands from Loro Piana, Missoni and Aquazzura to Vitra.

