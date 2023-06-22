Christopher Kane Enters Administration and Mulls His Options

LONDON — Christopher Kane has called in the administrators for his brand and is hammering out a rescue plan for the company in what continues to be a brutal environment for independent designers in Britain.

Forging a fashion career without the backup of a major investor is only for the steel-hearted, and with interest rates on the rise, trading friction from Brexit, and a full-blown cost-of-living crisis, the indie designer’s job has become ever more difficult.

The COVID-19 pandemic also took a toll on British design talent, with star creators including Kane and Nicholas Kirkwood, once neighbors on Mount Street, shutting their stores and finding other routes to market.

During the pandemic, Kane rediscovered his passion for fine art, spending hours in his East London garden, creating works ranging from imaginary portraits to abstract pieces bursting with bright colors and glitter.

He also began selling his signature collections through Amazon Luxury Stores, and also put the focus on More Joy, a secondary line offering products ranging from T-shirts and hoodies to eyewear, water bottles and yoga mats. The More Joy collection inspiration and typeface came from “The Joy of Sex” books, with Kane first using erotic illustrations from the books on marabou-trimmed dresses and tops in his fall 2018 collection.

Alongside More Joy, Kane continued to design his signature ready-to-wear line although, like many London designers, he pared back his output to two collections a year.

He was a regular at London Fashion Week and earlier this month revealed a glittery, sensual collection for resort 2024.

On Wednesday, the designer did not comment about why he decided to call in administrators now to help with a rescue plan, and gave no further details about what the future might hold.

A company statement said the board of Christopher Kane Ltd. “has recently resolved to file a notice of intention to appoint FTS Recovery as administrators. This difficult decision has been reached to give the company sufficient time to implement a rescue plan.”

The statement added that key stakeholders have already been notified, and a period of “accelerated marketing activity” will follow “with a view to locating potential interested parties to either refinance the company’s existing debt, or alternatively locate a purchaser for the business and assets.”

In the U.K., administration doesn’t always signal an end to the story. It leaves open the possibility that Kane might find a new investor and revive the business which he runs with his sister Tammy Kane.

He could also sell the assets outright and launch a new label, or do something entirely different from fashion. He certainly wouldn’t be the first London designer to leave fashion behind and enter a new field, or industry.

According to filings at Companies House, turnover at Christopher Kane Ltd. amounted to 3.9 million pounds in fiscal 2020, 13 percent higher than in the previous year. The brand had a loss of 4.6 million pounds in the 12 months to Dec. 31, 2020.

For fiscal 2021, Kane’s company was exempt from filing a profit and loss account as the business has been classified as small by Companies House, meaning that it has less than 10.2 million pounds annually in turnover.

A graduate of Central Saint Martins, Kane initially focused on womenswear in the designer segment.

One of London’s favorite fashion showmen, he was part of a crop of young designers who started revving up London’s fashion scene alongside Roksanda Ilinčić, Erdem Moralıoğlu and footwear designer Kirkwood.

Not long after he founded the label in 2006, Kane became one of the biggest names on the London Fashion Week calendar with hyper-creative collections that reflected his passion for science, outer space, human anatomy and sexuality.

In 2011, Kane won the BFC/Vogue Fashion Fund, bagging a cash prize of 200,000 pounds, and access to industry mentors.

The label’s momentum continued to grow, and in January 2013 — after much speculation — Kane sold a 51 percent stake in the business to Kering, which at the time was on an aggressive acquisitions strategy.

At the time of the Kering acquisition, WWD described Kane as London’s new leading man, and the commercial breakout success of his generation in the British capital.

The purchase came as Kane was wrapping up a successful, three-year collaboration on Versace’s Versus collection and against the backdrop of rumors that he was ready to take the top job at Balenciaga. Demna would eventually take over that role.

Kering said its aspiration was to take Kane’s brand global, and on Kering’s watch Kane opened a flagship — designed by John Pawson — on Mount Street in London and launched accessories with his signature safety buckle detail.

But managing the day-to-day business of such a small brand proved problematic for Kering, which became increasingly focused on mega-labels such as Gucci, or fully owned smaller brands such as Alexander McQueen.

During his involvement with Kering, Kane’s business saw a revolving door of chief executive officers, and in 2018 the French group revealed that it was in negotiations to sell the brand back to the British designer. The move was part of a wider strategy that saw Kering spin off its stake in Puma and sell its holding in Stella McCartney.

Kering’s rival LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton became McCartney’s new partner and the designer serves as a sustainability adviser to company chief Bernard Arnault.

After a golden goodbye from Kering which, according to figures filed at Companies House, amounted to nearly 20 million pounds, Kane became an indie designer once again, showing his collections in London, until COVID-19 struck.

In addition to swallowing major losses, many London designers took stock of their careers during the pandemic and Kane was one of them.

In September 2020, he told WWD that he spent much of the first lockdown painting in his garden. “It’s my creative outlet, filled with my fears and anxiety. This is what I did to just get through lockdown,” he said.

Such was his passion for painting that for his spring 2021 collection, Kane collaborated with himself, creating a small capsule of one-of-a-kind pieces based on his lockdown art.

He picked silhouettes such as loose shift dresses, midiskirts or oversized jackets, and turned his artwork into striking prints, which he splashed all over the clothing. Some separates were also paired with plain black T-shirts with slogans that read “Painted by Christopher Kane” printed across the front.

The lineup had a handmade, crafty feel. It was a departure for a designer who, until then, was best known for his risqué eveningwear, crystal-embellished knits and chain mail galore.

“I’m back to my instincts and what feels right, not complying with what the industry expects — which is a false economy. I’m doing what I want to do and you might like it or you might not, but we can’t make everyone happy, which was the challenge we tried to [tackle] before,” Kane told WWD.

He added: “The coronavirus outbreak has been an awful time but it’s also been a liberating time, because you got the space to reflect. Change is good.”