×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 23, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

EXCLUSIVE: American Eagle Outfitters Posts Another Blow-out Quarter Ahead of the Holidays

Accessories

Bulgari Invests in Highly Strategic U.S. Market

Accessories

Fine Jewelry Is Becoming Less Formal — and More Fun

Clickbait Accessories, Social-first Looks Rule Net-a-porter Spring 2022 Buy

Cult items by Loewe, Balenciaga, and J.W. Anderson and social media-friendly Y2K looks will feature heavily in the retailer's new season edit.

Loewe spring 2022 accessories
Loewe spring 2022 accessories.

LONDON — Net-a-porter has updated its buying strategy for the upcoming spring 2022 season and is adapting to the post-lockdown landscape with sexy party wear, platform shoes and plenty of “clickbait” products and collaborations that have gone viral on Instagram.

Lea Cranfield, Net’s chief buying and merchandising officer, identified social media-driven trends and products as a key pillar in her new strategy. The retailer is starting to take a particularly close look at viral runway moments during the last fashion month — which can translate to instant sales.

“Those viral moments create deep-rooted connections with our customers, which we can then accelerate with our buys,” said Cranfield, referring to Balenciaga’s “Simpsons” episode as the ultimate season highlight.

“Clickbait” accessories or collaborations that are making the rounds on social media are equally important: The retailer’s audience of 9 million followers has an appetite for unlikely designer pairings, be it Frame and The Ritz Hotel or Gucci and The North Face, as well as Instagram-famous accessories like Bottega Veneta quilted bags. So Cranfield’s team is doubling down on next season’s cult accessories, which they predict will be Loewe’s cracked egg heels, Balenciaga’s futuristic boots, or JW Anderson’s knitted shopper bags.

Related Galleries

Up to 24 exclusive capsules — featuring brands like Totême, Loewe and Khaite — will also be launching between now and February to feed customers’ appetites for limited product and collaboration collections.

“We are using our data intelligence and our own intuition to ensure we’re doing more with less,” said Cranfield.

Social media is also informing many of the trends the retailer is standing behind for the upcoming season, particularly the modern-day Y2K look seen on the runways of everyone from Versace, to Loewe and LaQuan Smith.

“These are very much social-first looks, [designers] gave us a lesson in the art of social media dressing,” said Libby Page, senior market editor. “The runway was the tipping point for the trend, but it’s been bubbling up for some time through social, the reboot of ‘Gossip Girl’ and the ‘Friends’ reunion. It’s an opportunity to reflect on the cultural moment.”

Becoming the “ultimate destination” for off-the-runway looks is another big goal, with up to 380 catwalk looks launching on Net in the next few months.

The retailer also gave its stamp of approval to designers like Molly Goddard, Richard Quinn, and Proenza Schouler for their use of bold, saturated color that speaks to the optimistic mood of the season. Ditto to brands like Chloé, which are pushing hand craft with limited-run products that are made using recycled or deadstock materials.

Responsibility is another key pillar in the strategy that Cranfield laid out and as part of its efforts to be more inclusive, the retailer said it plans to add 40 new brands to its “Conscious” edit, 30 percent of which are owned by people of color. A handful of designers like Erdem, Christopher John Rogers and Reem Accra will start to offer their collections up to sizes 22.

“It’s a work in progress and something we will continue to develop as we plan the new fall 2022 season,” said Cranfield.

Even if optimistic colors and party dresses are quickly taking over the spring edit, the retailer said it will continue to pay attention to the kind of “foundational pieces” or “elevated essentials” that became popular in the last few years, be it the perfect tank top by Loewe, loose suits by Jil Sander, or layered shirts by The Row.

“It’s a reflection of how we are dressing now. We’ve moved away from formalities and it’s all about interesting separates that also consider the practicalities,” explained Page.

Outside the runway, the high jewelry and watches category is having a moment of its own. Up to 75 percent of fine jewelry and watch sales were made by new clients over the course of 2021, so the retailer is expanding its offer with new brands like David Morris and Charles Jourdan.

It’s also growing its home wear offer by 3,000 percent, with new brands like Cabana Casa, Luisa Beccaria and exclusive capsules by “brands getting into the home ware space for the first time.”

“Our mission is to build Net-a-porter as a lifestyle destination, it’s grown into so much more than just a fashion destination,” added Cranfield.

Clickbait Looks Rule Net-a-porter Spring 2022

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Clickbait Looks Rule Net-a-porter Spring 2022

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Clickbait Looks Rule Net-a-porter Spring 2022

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Clickbait Looks Rule Net-a-porter Spring 2022

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Clickbait Looks Rule Net-a-porter Spring 2022

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Clickbait Looks Rule Net-a-porter Spring 2022

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Clickbait Looks Rule Net-a-porter Spring 2022

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Clickbait Looks Rule Net-a-porter Spring 2022

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Clickbait Looks Rule Net-a-porter Spring 2022

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Clickbait Looks Rule Net-a-porter Spring 2022

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Clickbait Looks Rule Net-a-porter Spring 2022

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Clickbait Looks Rule Net-a-porter Spring 2022

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Clickbait Looks Rule Net-a-porter Spring 2022

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Clickbait Looks Rule Net-a-porter Spring 2022

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Clickbait Looks Rule Net-a-porter Spring 2022

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Clickbait Looks Rule Net-a-porter Spring 2022

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Clickbait Looks Rule Net-a-porter Spring 2022

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Clickbait Looks Rule Net-a-porter Spring 2022

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Clickbait Looks Rule Net-a-porter Spring 2022

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Clickbait Looks Rule Net-a-porter Spring 2022

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Clickbait Looks Rule Net-a-porter Spring 2022

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Clickbait Looks Rule Net-a-porter Spring 2022

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Clickbait Looks Rule Net-a-porter Spring 2022

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Clickbait Looks Rule Net-a-porter Spring 2022

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Clickbait Looks Rule Net-a-porter Spring 2022

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Clickbait Looks Rule Net-a-porter Spring 2022

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Clickbait Looks Rule Net-a-porter Spring 2022

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Clickbait Looks Rule Net-a-porter Spring 2022

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Clickbait Looks Rule Net-a-porter Spring 2022

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Clickbait Looks Rule Net-a-porter Spring 2022

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Clickbait Looks Rule Net-a-porter Spring 2022

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Clickbait Looks Rule Net-a-porter Spring 2022

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Clickbait Looks Rule Net-a-porter Spring 2022

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Clickbait Looks Rule Net-a-porter Spring 2022

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Clickbait Looks Rule Net-a-porter Spring 2022

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Clickbait Looks Rule Net-a-porter Spring 2022

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Clickbait Looks Rule Net-a-porter Spring 2022

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad