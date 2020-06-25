LONDON — Copenhagen Fashion Week will be the first physical fashion showcase to kick off the spring 2021 season, starting on Aug. 9. On Thursday, organizers unveiled a strong international lineup, with up to 34 brands set to participate, so far.

The schedule is mostly comprised of brands from Scandinavian countries that have long used Copenhagen Fashion Week as their platform of choice, including Danish stalwarts Ganni and Stine Goya; Swedish labels Rodebjer and Hope; Finland’s Marimekko; Norway’s Holzweiler, as well as Germany’s La La Berlin.

The London-based label Rixo will also be joining the Scandis for the first time in August.

Brands will be able to choose between physical and digital formats, or opt for a mix of the two, as Copenhagen Fashion Week will be complementing the in-person event with a new online platform to facilitate guests who still might not be able to travel. Organizers said they want to give brands more options, as they look to recover from the COVID-19 crisis.

“Planning the fashion week has without a doubt been different this time around, with many unknown factors playing a role. That’s why we’re thrilled that the number of participating brands is broadly unchanged,” said Cecilie Thorsmark, chief executive officer of Copenhagen Fashion Week.

The likes of Rains, Henri Vibskov and buzzy streetwear label Soulland have confirmed plans to stage physical shows or presentations; By Malene Birger, Stine Goya and Baum und Pferdgarten will opt for digital-only presentations, while Ganni is said to be preparing a “hybrid” showcase.

There will also be a new central gathering place to host talks and events, in line with Thorsmark’s strategy of using fashion week as a platform for much-needed industry discussions as well as showcasing new product.

“We strongly believe in the importance of being able to meet face to face. Fashion week is inherently a physical event, which is why we [want] to gather industry professionals at our new hub and to create a fashion week that can help the industry to move ahead,” she added.

With Denmark among the first countries to contain the virus and ease lockdown measures, Copenhagen Fashion Week was able to forge ahead with the August showcase — borders have reopened for business purposes — nevertheless the format of the event will not be the same.

As of Aug. 8, the Danish government will allow for up to 300 standing, and 500 seated guests to gather together. Copenhagen Fashion Week said it will be working with the participating brands to ensure they comply with all safety measures.

Thorsmark explained that the expectation is for shows to be smaller-scale, both for safety and budgetary purposes. Non-Danish guests are still expected, but the numbers will be smaller than the usual crowd of influencers, buyers and young editors the event tends to attract. Travel restrictions inside and outside Europe are likely to dampen the number of international guests attending.

More names are still to be confirmed closer to the event.