COPENHAGEN — Copenhagen Fashion Week returned to real-life fashion shows for spring 2022 — there were 30 physical showcases versus nine digital-only presentations — as well as street style frenzy and after-hours socializing.

Provided they had proof of a negative test or a vaccine certificate, local and international guests — who arrived from across Scandinavia, the U.S., the U.K. and France — could throw away their masks, forget social distancing, shake hands, hug and pretend that the pandemic was over.

There was a palpable sense of excitement at the opportunity to reconnect with colleagues, dress up and perhaps feed the egos deflated by long lockdowns, with a photo-op — or 20.

But along with the thrill of the big reunion came some harder-hitting questions: Is the fashion show format even relevant for these contemporary brands? Is it worth returning to obsessive picture-taking of head-to-toe branded looks? And should the industry really be going back to squishing onto front row benches so soon after the lifting of government restrictions and at a time when the Delta variant is spreading around the world?

A positive case of COVID-19 at the presentation of up-and-coming label The Garment — identified as an isolated incident — proved that it might have all been too much too soon.

To Show or Not to Show?

The designers who stood out weren’t the ones who had all the answers, but those who acknowledged the uncertainty in the air and tried to do things a little differently, without succumbing to FOMO and old, familiar ways.

Cecilie Bahnsen was one of them: She invited fashion week goers to her studio for a peek at her spring collection, which is set to be unveiled with a film and exhibition in September in Paris.

“I initially thought we were going to have a show and it took me some time to come to terms with this new approach. It’s about being quite self-analytical at every step: I finally realized that what I create right here in the studio is what counts,” said Bahnsen, who has moved to doing two collections a year and has been pouring her efforts into fabric innovation, to elevate her dreamy puff-sleeve dresses even further. “There’s still the pressure of the calendar, but we have more time to dwell on what we’re making.”

The move away from the catwalk hasn’t impacted her business: Sales are going strong, with the U.S. as one of the label’s biggest markets, and growing interest in new categories like knitwear and outerwear.

Stine Goya also chose to hold onto the democratic approach of a digital presentation. The day prior, she hosted an intimate, off-schedule show for a handful of friends of the brand, kept people safe by offering them sequin-embroidered masks, and made sure the catwalk experience was worth everyone’s while by joining forces with an all-female poetry collective to narrate a poem dedicated to the Bloomsbury Group.

“Digital solutions have been working well for us; it’s amazing how much more democratic fashion is becoming. But we had an inkling to do something physical, so we decided to do an intimate, secret set-up film and edit everything within 24 hours and launch an edited film not a normal livestream,” Goya said. “It would be so strange to suddenly sit with 400 people, it’s not the time for that. We wanted to have a few special people with us and dedicate this show to the creative community, which has suffered so much, so we included the art performance.”

Ditte and Nicolaj Reffstrup at Ganni, still the city’s biggest star, also went out of their way to ensure they returned to the catwalk in a meaningful way by keeping the physical audience tight, and taking them to the top of the Danish capital’s artificial ski slope, CopenHill.

London-based Amy Powney of Mother of Pearl, who participated in Copenhagen Fashion Week as part of the showcase’s Zalando Sustainability Award, wanted to make a point about doing things differently. Since travel is in many ways the opposite of sustainability, she directed everything from the styling to the hair and makeup at a distance and showcased pieces from the label’s seasonless range.

“We thought it’s an amazing way to set a precedent as to what can be done, and rethink the ways of planning a fashion show. I thought we’d never do another show again, but this was about raising awareness around sustainability and being part of a conversation,” Powney said.