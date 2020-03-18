Small design labels and independent boutiques are quickly assessing the grave toll the coronavirus crisis could take on their respective businesses. The virus’ global lockdown has put supply chains, offices and, perhaps most importantly, shopping on near-total pause, leading some small brands to consider abandoning production of their fall collections, giving them a safety net from what could become a global economic meltdown.

In what has become a quickly escalating chain of events, designers — most of them now under lockdown themselves — are assessing how to sell their spring collections (now shipping) to a population that is largely working from home in jogging pants with few fashionable places to go.