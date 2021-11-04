×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: November 4, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Gucci RTW Spring 2022

Business

Chanel Returns to International Events With Dubai Show

Fashion

Moore From L.A.: Alessandro Michele on ‘House of Gucci’ and Learning to Love Hollywood

A Ballet Costume Designer on the Rise

Recent FIT graduate Lauren Starobin has already worked with some of ballet's biggest names including Alexei Ratmansky, James Whiteside and Isabella Boylston.

Lauren Starobin's costumes for the Dance
Lauren Starobin's costumes for the Dance Theatre of Harlem. Courtesy/Dance Theatre of Harlem

Lauren Starobin was still enrolled in college earlier this year when her big break came.

In in the heat of lockdown, Starobin — a former dancer — was called with 72 hours notice to create costumes for some of ballet’s best-known talents. And in the months since, Starobin has been steadily churning out modernist designs for some of ballet’s blue-chip choreographers and dance festivals.

Contemporary designers dedicated to dance costumes are few and far between. Starobin sought out two of the best known — Reid Bartelme and Harriet Jung — to apprentice for in her last semester at the Fashion Institute of Technology, with an eye on one day joining their ranks. But she didn’t expect it to come so soon.

With both Bartelme and Jung booked on assignments, Starobin was offered to design looks for the taping of a new work by choreographer Alexei Ratmansky, who is often thought of as the most prolific dance maker in contemporary ballet today. Ratmansky’s pas de deux for American Ballet Theatre principal dancers and internet sensations Isabella Boylston and James Whiteside was filmed at the Joyce Theater, which had sat dark for months during the pandemic.

Related Galleries

Starobin's designs for Alexei Ratmansky's video project at the Joyce Theater.
Starobin’s designs for Alexei Ratmansky’s video project at the Joyce Theater. Courtesy/Joyce Theater

“I sent them a sketch and they approved it, and then I didn’t sleep for three days because I was making the costumes,” said Starobin, who created a duo of inky blue and turquoise unitards with geometric mesh panels for the project. The designs kicked off a career she thought would take years to build.

In the time since, Starobin has gone on to book a steady stream of commissions. In July, she made costumes for Whiteside’s own choreographic debut at the Vail Dance Festival, devising a fleet of lingerie-inspired costumes for a cast of all-star principal dancers including ABT’s Boylston, Devon Teuscher and Cory Stearns and New York City Ballet’s Unity Phelan — all dressed in revealing shell-colored underpinnings and mesh separates.

Starobin, who also teaches gyrotonic at dancer haunt Steps on Broadway, learned about close-knit fabrics at FIT, where she took a focus in lingerie design and was ultimately honored with the school’s Critics Award. She took this specialization knowing that lingerie materials often cross over with those used for dance costumes. “It seemed like the closest thing that would help you learn a lot about stretch materials and how to put them together,” she said.

Starobin’s approach to costuming is layered in thoughtfulness — considering choreographic motifs and athleticism, while drawing inspiration from other art disciplines. In each piece she costumes, there are common threads of unusual color palettes, wispy materials and a delicate outlining or framing of the body.

Lauren Starobin's costumes for James Whiteside's lingerie ballet at the Vail Dance Festival.
Lauren Starobin’s costumes for James Whiteside’s lingerie ballet at the Vail Dance Festival. Courtesy/Lauren Starobin

“I take a lot of care in the design process,” Starobin said. “I put a lot of focus on the colors and spend hours at the fabric store trying to find the right ones. Especially with James’ piece, he wanted a lingerie ballet. It would have been so easy for that to be cheap-looking with blacks and reds. I decided to go with a palette from a Helen Frankenthaler painting — it’s hard to strike the right balance.”

“The way Lauren can turn work around so quickly astounds me. She can go from sketch to performance in no time. I appreciate the way she incorporates current aesthetics with the necessities of dance costuming. Her work is supple and comfortable to dance in,” Whiteside told WWD of Starobin’s unique approach to design.

Starobin went on to work with Boylston on costumes for a Ratmansky ballet for the Hamptons Dance Project, performed alongside ABT principal Thomas Forrester. Last month, she partnered with Dance Theatre of Harlem on looks for a new choreographic work by company dancer Sanford Placide, which was staged outside the New York Botanical Garden’s lacy conservatory. “There was beautiful arm work. That’s why I made these flowy, pretty dresses but wanted to emphasize their arms with mesh paneling,” she said of the costumes for Placide’s choreography.

On Friday, her next designs will premiere in a piece called “Murmur” for the Kafra Dance Collective, staged at the Upper West Side’s Symphony Space theater.

But for Starobin, this has been a long time coming. “As a dancer, I was the type looking in the mirror every five seconds fixing my outfit to get the right angle of where the waistband sat. I cared a lot about the sartorial aspect of being a dancer,” she said. “I’d say I’m just obsessed with clothes and the body so it just sort of manifested this way.”

Meet an Up-and-Coming Ballet Costume Designer

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Meet an Up-and-Coming Ballet Costume Designer

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Meet an Up-and-Coming Ballet Costume Designer

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Meet an Up-and-Coming Ballet Costume Designer

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Meet an Up-and-Coming Ballet Costume Designer

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Meet an Up-and-Coming Ballet Costume Designer

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Meet an Up-and-Coming Ballet Costume Designer

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Meet an Up-and-Coming Ballet Costume Designer

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Meet an Up-and-Coming Ballet Costume Designer

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Meet an Up-and-Coming Ballet Costume Designer

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Meet an Up-and-Coming Ballet Costume Designer

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Meet an Up-and-Coming Ballet Costume Designer

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Meet an Up-and-Coming Ballet Costume Designer

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Meet an Up-and-Coming Ballet Costume Designer

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Meet an Up-and-Coming Ballet Costume Designer

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Meet an Up-and-Coming Ballet Costume Designer

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Meet an Up-and-Coming Ballet Costume Designer

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Meet an Up-and-Coming Ballet Costume Designer

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Meet an Up-and-Coming Ballet Costume Designer

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Meet an Up-and-Coming Ballet Costume Designer

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Meet an Up-and-Coming Ballet Costume Designer

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Meet an Up-and-Coming Ballet Costume Designer

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Meet an Up-and-Coming Ballet Costume Designer

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Meet an Up-and-Coming Ballet Costume Designer

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Meet an Up-and-Coming Ballet Costume Designer

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Meet an Up-and-Coming Ballet Costume Designer

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Meet an Up-and-Coming Ballet Costume Designer

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Meet an Up-and-Coming Ballet Costume Designer

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Meet an Up-and-Coming Ballet Costume Designer

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Meet an Up-and-Coming Ballet Costume Designer

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Meet an Up-and-Coming Ballet Costume Designer

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Meet an Up-and-Coming Ballet Costume Designer

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Meet an Up-and-Coming Ballet Costume Designer

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Meet an Up-and-Coming Ballet Costume Designer

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Meet an Up-and-Coming Ballet Costume Designer

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Meet an Up-and-Coming Ballet Costume Designer

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Meet an Up-and-Coming Ballet Costume Designer

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad