PARIS — Courrèges is marking its return to men’s collections, joining the official calendar of the next edition of Paris Fashion Week for men’s wear.

Under new artistic director Nicolas Di Felice, the brand will present a dedicated men’s collection alongside women’s resort looks in a show without guests, due to be unveiled online on June 23 at 2:30 p.m. CET. Di Felice presented his debut collection for the house in a similar format in March.

The house originally launched its men’s line in 1973 under founder André Courrèges and it was discontinued in 1986, although some licenses remained.

Also new this season are Mr. Saturday, the Canadian label with a storytelling approach founded by Joey Gollish; Georges Wendell, a French brand that has been revived by Afterhomework founder Pierre Kaczmarek; British men’s wear label Gravalot, which describes its style as Afro-contemporary, and Antwerp-based designer Jan-Jan Van Essche. All four will be staging presentations.

Among the returning brands are Dunhill, Facetasm and Gamut, according to the provisional calendar published on Friday by the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, French fashion’s organizing body. The men’s shows, debuting collections for spring 2022, are scheduled for June 22 to 27.

As France progressively lifts pandemic-related restrictions, the men’s wear week has been cleared for physical shows and presentations, although the calendar did not specify the format of each show.

The federation built a digital platform in the wake of the coronavirus crisis that scuttled regular runway shows, and any live shows and filmed presentations in June will continue to be showcased online “and will benefit from the global amplification network of our partners,” it said earlier this month.



