Seeing so many all-white fashion looks on the Critics’ Choice Awards blue carpet Sunday night, you might have thought Hollywood was making another political statement, following last year’s all-black fashion action at the Golden Globes to protest gender inequality.

But the trend is just a trend, at least according to Allison Janney. “We’re all just feeling it,” she said, looking a bit like a superhero in a white Alberta Ferretti cape and pants look, piled high with Neil Lane diamonds.

“Perhaps it is a subconscious message of hope. Brighter times ahead,” added her stylist Tara Swennen.

Or perhaps Hollywood stars, like so many others this January, are obsessed with organization guru Marie Kondo’s new Netflix show, “Tidying Up!” Whatever the reason, the fashion news of the night was a clean sweep. Emily Blunt seemed to get the memo, wearing a crystal-embroidered white silk Prada gown that her stylist Jessica Paster described as “fresh and simple.” Constance Wu romanced in Rodarte, and Lady Gaga in billowy blush Calvin Klein (though sadly, without hair colored to match this time).

Women wore the pants — a lot, with Julia Roberts choosing a deconstructed tuxedo by Nicolas Ghesquière for Louis Vuitton and Claire Foy projecting power in a navy blue asymmetric jumpsuit to accept the #SeeHer award. Meanwhile, “Eighth Grade” star and Critics’ Choice Awards Young Performer winner Elsie Fisher worked a gender-bending, bow-trimmed Thom Browne suit and matching brogues that was perfect for her all of 15 years.

Although glitz was at a minimum at this lesser awards show, there were moments of brilliance. Viola Davis, with the help of stylist Elizabeth Stewart, knows the silhouette that works on her body; it’s a superbly-fitted column with some sort of criss-crossing action at the shoulders, and on Sunday night she was on fire in a coppery, crystal-covered Michael Kors confection.

But the lower-profile show also made room for less-familiar designer names to shine. Amandla Stenberg chose a brick-red dress from up-and-coming New York label Khaite, which stylist Karla Welch calls “my version of American Celine.”

Not forgetting the men, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” star Darren Criss was a delicious throwback to “American Gigolo,” wearing a slouchy Armani jacket, T-shirt and pant ensemble that was on point for the Santa Monica setting. And Timothée Chalamet didn’t disappoint in an arty Alexander McQueen suit and dad sneakers. A good choice, because there’s still a lot of laps left to run this awards season.