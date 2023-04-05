Daniel Lee to Create Costumes for New Wayne McGregor Production at Royal Ballet

LONDON – Burberry and its new chief creative officer Daniel Lee are working with director and choreographer Wayne McGregor to create the costumes for his latest work for The Royal Ballet.

The new, as-yet-untitled ballet production by McGregor, who is resident choreographer at The Royal Ballet, will premiere on June 9 at the Royal Opera House in London.

The one-act work is set to a commissioned score by the Icelandic composer Anna Thorvaldsdottir, with lighting design by Lucy Carter and set design by the late Cuban-born American artist Carmen Herrera, who died last year, aged 106.

McGregor said he wanted to collect “a stellar team for this extraordinary Royal Ballet project with the late, great minimalist artist Carmen Herrera.”

He described Lee as an artist with “unbridled imagination,” and said the Burberry designer is “creating work of innovation, motion and piercing beauty. With his exceptional passion for all forms of dance, he felt like a natural ally. Together, with the Burberry team, we are working on something truly special – honoring Carmen while forging our own evolutionary path.”

Lee said it was an honor to collaborate on the project. “It’s always been a dream to create costumes for dance which is such a passion of mine,” he said.

This will be McGregor’s 20th work for The Royal Ballet and follows his revival of “Woolf Works” in March 2023, as well as the critically-acclaimed “The Dante Project,” which premiered in 2021.

This project is Burberry’s first collaboration with The Royal Ballet, and is also the first time that Lee has designed costumes for McGregor.

McGregor is no stranger to fashion brand collaborations. In 2018, he worked with COS on a project at Pitti Uomo in Florence. COS unveiled its men’s wear capsule collection “Soma” at the fair with a special event choreographed by McGregor.