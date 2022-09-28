×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: September 28, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Burberry Shares Surge After Daniel Lee Named Chief Creative Officer

Fashion

Dior RTW Spring 2023

Fashion

The Met’s Next Exhibition Will Be Dedicated to Karl Lagerfeld: Sources

What Will Daniel Lee’s Creative Vision for Burberry Be?

Lee will start work on Oct. 3 at Burberry.

Daniel Lee
The news of Daniel Lee's appointment has Burberry's shares surging on the London Stock Exchange. Lexie Moreland/WWD

LONDON — Will Daniel Lee follow the same playbook as he did when at Bottega Veneta?

For a brand like Burberry that’s so rooted in its Britishness and history, the choice of Lee, a British designer, for chief creative officer will mean he understands the house’s design codes and can disrupt it without pushing it off the edge to become a completely new brand. Burberry is one of the few luxury brands that’s an official supplier to the royal household.

Christopher Bailey’s Burberry was too safe, but at its time, it drew in the new faces on the fashion horizon such as Cara Delevingne, Romeo Beckham, and in 2016 he launched a collaboration with actor and musician Kris Wu, the brand’s first ambassador in China.

Related Galleries

Despite Riccardo Tisci’s buzzy past at Givenchy, where he served as creative director from 2005 to 2017, he didn’t emulate the same connection with Burberry. He tried to by introducing a new house monogram; TB logos and bringing his roster of celebrity friends to the brands, including Kanye West, Marina Abramović and Nicki Minaj.

Riccardo Tisci at his Burberry spring 2023 show. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Bur

Luckily for Lee, Tisci already set the path for change that he can take over from — Burberry is involved in sustainability, has a growing digital business in NFTs and consistently invests in cultural curations around the country.

The news of Lee’s appointment has the brand’s shares surging on the London Stock Exchange by 4.4 percent to 17.58 pounds in midmorning trading. And buyers are already gearing up for his February 2023 show.

“Bringing Daniel Lee back to the U.K. is exciting and I’m really looking forward to seeing Daniel’s interpretation of such a British icon, and his take on globally recognised motifs from the trenchcoat to the instantly recognisable Burberry check,” said Simon Longland, head of menswear and womenswear at Harrods.

At Mytheresa, vice president of womenswear and kidswear fashion buying Tiffany Hsu said she was excited for Lee’s “modern take on a heritage brand” and looking forward to watching how he translates the brand’s strong DNA into his own. “He is a master at this and it couldn’t be more fitting to have a British designer at the helm of Burberry.“

The stakes for Lee at Burberry will be higher than the ones set out for Tisci. He has become the industry’s King Midas for his magical touch at Bottega Veneta, an Italian fashion house that was laying low, but still had the credentials of its leather business that Lee cultivated by rolling out new designs such as the Pouch bag, the Cassette bag and the Lido sandals.

Lee was previously director of ready-to-wear design at Celine, which he joined in 2012, and has also worked at Maison Margiela, Balenciaga and Donna Karan.

Lee’s accessories became the brand’s golden crop that had a knock-on effect on the brand’s marketing strategy of blasting out billboard campaigns in big cities on the side of buildings, beach takeovers and even the Great Wall of China.

The trenchcoat, which remains Burberry’s centerpiece, financially and aesthetically is likely to be the first item Lee reimagines, but where he will succeed will be in injecting an aloof glamour to the house because the brand has always felt run-of-the-mill in comparison to the French and Italian luxury brands.

Lee, when he was at Bottega Veneta, wanted to do a Glastonbury takeover, but the offer was declined by the festival organization, according to industry sources. 

Now with Burberry, there’s nothing more quintessentially British than a music festival with trenchcoats and wellies on the hottest homegrown talents.

Burberry’s show on Monday in south east London was Tisci’s swan song at the brand. Speculations had been brewing, but the company, which is 100 percent quoted on the London Stock Exchange, did not address any of the rumors.

In May, Burberry made a comeback with record revenue and higher-than-expected profits in fiscal 2021-22 despite taking a hit from its biggest market, China. Revenue in the 53 weeks ended April 2 rose 21 percent to 2.83 billion pounds.

Jonathan Akeroyd, Burberry’s new chief executive officer, was named in October 2021 after a five-year stint as CEO of Versace and started at the company on April 1. 

Lee’s appointment has been Akeroyd’s first major change at the British heritage brand. He will unveil his plans publicly at the November interim results.

What Will Daniel Lee’s Creative Vision

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

What Will Daniel Lee’s Creative Vision

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

What Will Daniel Lee’s Creative Vision

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

What Will Daniel Lee’s Creative Vision

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

What Will Daniel Lee’s Creative Vision

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

What Will Daniel Lee’s Creative Vision

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

What Will Daniel Lee’s Creative Vision

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

What Will Daniel Lee’s Creative Vision

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

What Will Daniel Lee’s Creative Vision

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

What Will Daniel Lee’s Creative Vision

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

What Will Daniel Lee’s Creative Vision

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

What Will Daniel Lee’s Creative Vision

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

What Will Daniel Lee’s Creative Vision

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

What Will Daniel Lee’s Creative Vision

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

What Will Daniel Lee’s Creative Vision

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

What Will Daniel Lee’s Creative Vision

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

What Will Daniel Lee’s Creative Vision

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

What Will Daniel Lee’s Creative Vision

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

What Will Daniel Lee’s Creative Vision

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

What Will Daniel Lee’s Creative Vision

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

What Will Daniel Lee’s Creative Vision

Hot Summer Bags

What Will Daniel Lee’s Creative Vision

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

What Will Daniel Lee’s Creative Vision

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

What Will Daniel Lee’s Creative Vision

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

What Will Daniel Lee’s Creative Vision

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

What Will Daniel Lee’s Creative Vision

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

What Will Daniel Lee’s Creative Vision

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

What Will Daniel Lee’s Creative Vision

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

What Will Daniel Lee’s Creative Vision

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

What Will Daniel Lee’s Creative Vision

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

What Will Daniel Lee’s Creative Vision

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

What Will Daniel Lee’s Creative Vision

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

What Will Daniel Lee’s Creative Vision

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

What Will Daniel Lee’s Creative Vision

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

What Will Daniel Lee’s Creative Vision

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

What Will Daniel Lee’s Creative Vision

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

What Will Daniel Lee’s Creative Vision

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

What Will Daniel Lee’s Creative Vision

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

What Will Daniel Lee’s Creative Vision

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

What Will Daniel Lee’s Creative Vision

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

What Will Daniel Lee’s Creative Vision

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

What Will Daniel Lee’s Creative Vision

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

What Will Daniel Lee’s Creative Vision

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

What Will Daniel Lee’s Creative Vision

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

What Will Daniel Lee’s Creative Vision

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad