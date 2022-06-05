Daniel Lismore, Vanity Milan Walk in Platinum Jubilee Fashion Show

LONDON — Saturday night in London wasn’t all about the musical talent — or the queen’s on-screen tea with Paddington Bear. Alumni from London College of Fashion’s MA Costume Design for Performance program created eight bespoke outfits as part of a live catwalk performance during the Platinum Jubilee Party at the Palace.

The designers looked at the queen’s style over the last 70 years, and “reimagined her outfits for the stage,” according to London College of Fashion. It was an exuberant, irreverent outing with the designers showing off their creations on models including Vanity Milan, a star of RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K., and the artist and designer Daniel Lismore.

The catwalk show took place, during a performance of “Girls on Film,” by Duran Duran, and their sketches were projected onto the façade of Buckingham Palace. Other musical performers on the night included Diana Ross, George Ezra, and the rock band Queen.

The BBC, which broadcast the event, said that 11.2 million people in the U.K. watched the live event on Saturday night.

Rachele Terrinoni’s Queen Elizabeth-inspired design worn by Daniel Lismore at the Party at the Palace catwalk show on June 4. Courtesy image

Professor Andrew Teverson, head of London College of Fashion, which is part of University of the Arts London, said the college worked closely with the BBC, and “felt honored to be on stage alongside some of the U.K.’s most celebrated performers. The show brought together music and fashion and showcased the very best of the U.K. creative industries; an industry which plays such a vital role in our culture and heritage.

“Our talented alumni worked day and night to finish the costumes in time for Saturday’s show, and seeing them on stage alongside Duran Duran and their inspiration sketches projected directly onto Buckingham Palace was such an iconic moment,” he said.

Students taking part in the MA course at London College of Fashion learn how to make costumes for live, film and digital performances. They go on to work in theatre, film and the music entertainment industries.

The program’s alumni include the Emmy Award-winning Marc Pilcher, who worked on “Bridgerton” and “Downton Abbey”; Lisa Duncan, who did costumes for Steve McQueen’s “Small Axe” and the musical “Get Up Stand Up — The Bob Marley Musical,” and Lynsey Moore, who was nominated for an Emmy for her work on Michaela Coel’s “I May Destroy You.”