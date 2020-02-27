Danielle Bernstein’s label is here — but don’t call it We Wore What.

Over the past few years, Bernstein has built a portfolio of successful collaborations. The We Wore What blogger-turned-entrepreneur has released two denim capsules with Joe’s Jeans, the first of which resulted in Joe’s single biggest online sales day, and four swimwear collections with Onia, the latest of which raked in $1 million in three hours. Onia later signed on as the official production partner for Bernstein’s e-commerce platform, Shop We Wore What.