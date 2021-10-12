Daphne Guinness, Lara Stone Pack Front Row Alexander McQueen

ALL TIME HIGH: “These are my singing shoes, I don’t really walk in them — I wear them in the studio,” said Daphne Guinness of her sky-high — and heel-less — McQueen black platform boots. “I’m actually playing hooky — after the show, I’m on my way back to the studio to record my fourth album.”

Those giant platform boots were the least dramatic part of Guinness’ outfit at the Alexander McQueen spring 2022 show, which took place on a car park rooftop in the far reaches of East London on Tuesday.

A close friend of the late Lee Alexander McQueen, Guinness has a wardrobe full of his designs and was dressed in some of her vintage pieces, including a black leather jacket with a giant silvery eagle sculpture on each shoulder.

She hadn’t worn it in a while, but wanted to pay tribute to the late McQueen, and said Tuesday was the first fashion show she’d attended since he died in 2010.

Guinness was part of a starry front row at the show, which took place off-calendar, and in London for the first time since 2016. Other guests included old friends and collaborators Shaun Leane, Philip Treacy, Giles Deacon and Trino Verkade, who now runs the Sarabande Foundation, a creative talent incubator founded by the late designer.

Leane, who worked closely with McQueen on the dramatic, sculptural jewelry for his runway shows, is still busy designing — and has become a TV personality, too.

Leane appears as a judge in the BBC jewelry design competition “All That Glitters.” He said he loves TV mostly because “I enjoy not being the boss, and being directed by someone else. I like mentoring [the designers], too.”

Other guests included Kering chief executive officer François-Henri Pinault, who sat near Lara Stone, Vanessa Kirby, Emilia Clarke, Kosar Ali, Bobby Gillespie and his son Wolf Gillespie.

Stone, who was wearing a baby blue corseted dress with a full skirt — and black combat boots — said a McQueen outfit can’t be beat: “I feel like a strong woman, I’m comfortable and I’m wearing flats – so it’s win-win for me,” she said.

The up-and-coming actress, who starred in the award-winning movie “Rocks,” had worked with Alexander McQueen brand earlier this year on a BAFTA red carpet look that aligned with her modest style of dress. Ali was of a similar sentiment.