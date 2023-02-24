×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: January 24, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Gucci References Tom Ford-era for Fall 2023

Beauty

The Beauty Industry’s Top 20 Most Beloved Moisturizers

Fashion

Louis Vuitton Signs BTS Member J-Hope as Brand Ambassador

Dapper Dan Talks 50 Years of Hip-hop, Kanye West Controversy and Pharrell Williams at Louis Vuitton

The fashion designer joined LVMH at a fireside chat celebrating Black History Month and the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

Dapper Dan
Dapper Dan Lexie Moreland/WWD

NEW YORK Dapper Dan joined LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton on Thursday night for the company’s fireside chat celebrating Black History Month and the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, taking the stage alongside TV personality Rocsi Diaz at Marc Jacobs’ Madison Avenue flagship. 

The fashion designer touched on an array of topics during the conversation, including his thoughts on Kanye West’s controversial comments and Pharrell Williams’ appointment as creative director of menswear at Louis Vuitton, as well as his own career and the legacy of hip-hop.  

Dapper Dan started the conversation by reflecting on his early years dressing hip-hop stars in his Harlem boutique, stating that he would work closely with the artists to understand the meaning behind their lyrics and the message they were conveying to incorporate that into their looks. That’s something he thinks hip-hop artists have stayed true to through the five decades of the music genre.

Related Galleries

“I like where [hip-hop] is going now,” he said. “I like what the major artists are doing because they are working with the stylists, so it’s like a throwback to when I started. I like some of the things that the artists are doing now when they have a theme and they play behind the theme. To me, that embraces and pushes the culture, so that’s an important part for me — being who you say you are.” 

As staying true to his self has been a core part of Dapper Dan’s career and persona since he came onto the scene in the ‘70s, Diaz questioned the designer on whether he’s declined to work with clients who he doesn’t feel aligned with. 

“The most trying time for me was when hip-hop moved to California and we started getting gangster rap,” he said. “If you look back on these 40 years, you never see anything that I’ve done that reflected gangster rap or gangster culture. I had to have integrity. I paid close attention to where the culture was going because there is a light side of the culture and a dark side of the culture. My obligation in the position that I’m in is to enhance the light side of the culture.” 

The topic of integrity brought on a discussion of standing up for what you believe in. Dapper Dan named several figures he believes are currently doing that, such as Colin Kaepernick, Kyrie Irving and Kanye West, the latter of whom was embroiled in controversy last year after spewing many racist and antisemitic remarks. (Irving was also under fire last fall for promoting an antisemitic movie and providing a delayed apology for this actions). 

When asked about his remarks on West, Dapper Dan clarified: “I think there’s a lot of confusion with a lot of the information coming from Kanye. Now, some of the things he said I totally don’t agree with, but there’s glimpses of what he says that are true. One of the things that I don’t think people understand about Kanye is that with all of his money, he couldn’t launch a brand successfully. A lot of people couldn’t understand why that is. They tell designers all the time, ‘why don’t you get your own brand?’ as if we can go put it in the toaster and pop it out. It’s not like that. Kanye tried to point that out to people. He just couldn’t articulate it right. There are certain messages that Kanye had that made sense, but there’s the other side to it.” 

During the audience question-and-answer portion of the chat, Dapper Dan was asked about influential designers in hip-hop he thinks have gone under the radar and he named Pyer Moss designer Kerby Jean-Raymond as one with a “heartbreaking story.“

“Sometimes it’s more important to find out why people fail than why they succeed,” Dapper Dan said. “When you look back at all of those brands in the ‘90s that came about, all of those brands from people of color, they collapsed. We need to find out why they collapsed so we can take charge of the culture and move ahead.”

Dapper Dan concluded the talk by being asked his thoughts on Pharrell Williams’ recent appointment as creative director of menswear at Louis Vuitton.

“Pharrell as a human being is amazing,” he said. “In terms of culture, he’s both sides of the coin. You’ll always hear me say that one side of the coin is fashion and the other side is music. Pharrell is both sides of that coin.” 

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Dapper Dan on Hip-Hop, Kanye West Controversy, Pharrell Williams at LV

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Dapper Dan on Hip-Hop, Kanye West Controversy, Pharrell Williams at LV

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Dapper Dan on Hip-Hop, Kanye West Controversy, Pharrell Williams at LV

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Dapper Dan on Hip-Hop, Kanye West Controversy, Pharrell Williams at LV

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Dapper Dan on Hip-Hop, Kanye West Controversy, Pharrell Williams at LV

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Dapper Dan on Hip-Hop, Kanye West Controversy, Pharrell Williams at LV

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Dapper Dan on Hip-Hop, Kanye West Controversy, Pharrell Williams at LV

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Dapper Dan on Hip-Hop, Kanye West Controversy, Pharrell Williams at LV

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Dapper Dan on Hip-Hop, Kanye West Controversy, Pharrell Williams at LV

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Dapper Dan on Hip-Hop, Kanye West Controversy, Pharrell Williams at LV

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Dapper Dan on Hip-Hop, Kanye West Controversy, Pharrell Williams at LV

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Dapper Dan on Hip-Hop, Kanye West Controversy, Pharrell Williams at LV

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Dapper Dan on Hip-Hop, Kanye West Controversy, Pharrell Williams at LV

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Dapper Dan on Hip-Hop, Kanye West Controversy, Pharrell Williams at LV

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Dapper Dan on Hip-Hop, Kanye West Controversy, Pharrell Williams at LV

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Dapper Dan on Hip-Hop, Kanye West Controversy, Pharrell Williams at LV

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Dapper Dan on Hip-Hop, Kanye West Controversy, Pharrell Williams at LV

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Dapper Dan on Hip-Hop, Kanye West Controversy, Pharrell Williams at LV

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Dapper Dan on Hip-Hop, Kanye West Controversy, Pharrell Williams at LV

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Dapper Dan on Hip-Hop, Kanye West Controversy, Pharrell Williams at LV

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Dapper Dan on Hip-Hop, Kanye West Controversy, Pharrell Williams at LV

Hot Summer Bags

Dapper Dan on Hip-Hop, Kanye West Controversy, Pharrell Williams at LV

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Dapper Dan on Hip-Hop, Kanye West Controversy, Pharrell Williams at LV

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Dapper Dan on Hip-Hop, Kanye West Controversy, Pharrell Williams at LV

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Dapper Dan on Hip-Hop, Kanye West Controversy, Pharrell Williams at LV

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Dapper Dan on Hip-Hop, Kanye West Controversy, Pharrell Williams at LV

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Dapper Dan on Hip-Hop, Kanye West Controversy, Pharrell Williams at LV

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Dapper Dan on Hip-Hop, Kanye West Controversy, Pharrell Williams at LV

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Dapper Dan on Hip-Hop, Kanye West Controversy, Pharrell Williams at LV

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Dapper Dan on Hip-Hop, Kanye West Controversy, Pharrell Williams at LV

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Dapper Dan on Hip-Hop, Kanye West Controversy, Pharrell Williams at LV

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Dapper Dan on Hip-Hop, Kanye West Controversy, Pharrell Williams at LV

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Dapper Dan on Hip-Hop, Kanye West Controversy, Pharrell Williams at LV

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Dapper Dan on Hip-Hop, Kanye West Controversy, Pharrell Williams at LV

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Dapper Dan on Hip-Hop, Kanye West Controversy, Pharrell Williams at LV

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Dapper Dan on Hip-Hop, Kanye West Controversy, Pharrell Williams at LV

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Dapper Dan on Hip-Hop, Kanye West Controversy, Pharrell Williams at LV

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Dapper Dan on Hip-Hop, Kanye West Controversy, Pharrell Williams at LV

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Dapper Dan on Hip-Hop, Kanye West Controversy, Pharrell Williams at LV

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Dapper Dan on Hip-Hop, Kanye West Controversy, Pharrell Williams at LV

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Dapper Dan on Hip-Hop, Kanye West Controversy, Pharrell Williams at LV

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Dapper Dan on Hip-Hop, Kanye West Controversy, Pharrell Williams at LV

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad