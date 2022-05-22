David and Victoria Beckham, Cara Delevingne Give It Up for Charity

LONDON — The Sunday Times of London has outed some of Britain’s biggest philanthropists, and they include Selfridges’ former owners, the Weston family; David and Victoria Beckham; Cara Delevingne, and François-Henri Pinault and Salma Hayek.

The newspaper published The Giving List as a sidebar to its annual Rich List, ranking donors by the percentage of overall wealth they’ve given away in the past year, and to which causes.

Many gave to COVID-19-related charities in the wake of the pandemic, while the paper also noted that the 2022 list features more climate change activists than ever.

In addition to COVID-19, the fashion world focused on a variety of causes over the past 12 months, including health, education and Ukraine.

Lewis Hamilton, who’s collaborated in the past with Tommy Hilfiger and who’s an investor in W Magazine, ranked at number five on The Giving List, donating 20 million pounds of his 300 million pound fortune to youth, education and employment charities.

Cara Delevingne Lexie Moreland/WWD

The Weston family, which sold Selfridges Group last year, but which still owns Fortnum & Mason, Primark’s parent Associated British Foods and Holt Renfrew in Canada, came in at number 24. The family donated 182.5 million pounds to COVID-19 causes, education and the arts.

The family’s net worth rose 2.5 billion pounds to 13.5 billion pounds over the past year, making them the eighth wealthiest entry on the 2022 Rich List.

For the annual Rich List, The Sunday Times makes its own calculations of individuals’ and families’ minimum wealth based on information in the public domain.

It ranks the 250 wealthiest people living and working in Britain (not necessarily British citizens) and also breaks out smaller lists, including wealthiest musicians, and charity donors.

Number 35 on The Giving List was Delevingne, whose estimated worth is 41 million pounds, and who gave 400,000 pounds to environmental causes. Last year, she established her grassroots charity, Initiative Earth, which helps people regenerate their local ecosystems and communities.

Harry Styles, musician, fashion lover and founder of the new beauty brand Pleasing, was ranked at number 37. He donated 800,000 pounds of his 100 million pound fortune to “various causes,” according to the newspaper.

David and Victoria Beckham were ranked at 65 on The Giving List, with a 1 million pound donation to Ukraine following Vladimir Putin’s invasion of the country earlier this year.

The Beckhams’ wealth was estimated at 425 million pounds by The Sunday Times, thanks partly to David’s recent deal with Authentic Brands Group.

The Beckhams did not make it into the top 250 ranking, although their wealth exceeds that of fellow celebrities, including Elton John, Sting, Mick Jagger, all of whose fortunes are less than 400 million pounds.

Tying for number 92 on the Giving List were Pinault and Hayek and father and son diamond jewelry tycoons Laurence and François Graff.

The owner of Kering Group and his actress wife are sitting on an estimated fortune of 7.13 billion pounds and gave away 5.5 million pounds to COVID-19 and other humanitarian causes.

The Graffs, who ranked at number 56 on the 2022 Rich List have an estimated wealth of 3 billion pounds, and gave away 2.6 million pounds to COVID-19, poverty relief and African health charities over the past year.