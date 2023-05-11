David Koma on Creating Beyoncé’s Iridescent Costume for the ‘Renaissance World Tour’

LONDON — Beyoncé’s long-awaited “Renaissance World Tour” kicked off in Stockholm on Wednesday night.

The singer-songwriter wore Loewe, Mugler, Alexander McQueen and David Koma.

“They reached out a couple of months ago about the tour, and I kind of knew that it was coming. They really wanted something that made sense with her new direction for the tour,” Koma told WWD on the phone from Azerbaijan, where he’s touring his own collection to clients.

The Georgian-born designer had previously worked with Beyoncé on her costume for her Oscars performance last year — a bright neon green number that featured sequins and feathers.

“It was quite easy to work with her because there is a mutual understanding of aesthetics and because I’ve worked with her multiple times. I love it when something happens continuously; the more it happens, the happier I am,” said Koma.

He made her an iridescent bodysuit with a detachable skirt-sarong with a matching long biker jacket and knee-high boots that played off his spring 2023 collection, which was inspired by marine biologist Sylvia Earle’s documentary “Mission Blue.”

Beyoncé wearing David Koma on tour. Getty Images for Parkwood

The large diamond-like earrings she wore on the tour were a continuation from her Oscars performance — they’re made of fabric, but embroidered with crystals, making them extremely light.

“Even though she has an incredible team, she’s always very involved and she knows what she wants,” said Koma about working with Beyoncé on the sketches.

As the tour moves around Europe, there’s a high possibility that more new looks could be on the way — about which Koma held his cards close to his chest.

Beyoncé x David Koma Courtesy of David Koma

His brand is a growing one — once upon a time only eveningwear dresses could be found on his runways, but now there’s a range of items to choose from, including tailoring, knitwear, handbags and footwear.

His spring 2023 show in London took to the streets — literally and sartorially — moving outside in Shoreditch in East London, a walk away from his design studio.

“I felt like this time it was really about the streets,” Koma told WWD last year.