×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: May 11, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Prada Group Hits 1B Euro in Quarter

Business

Esprit Opens New SoHo Pop-up, Plots Fashion and Retail Direction

Fashion

David Koma on Creating Beyoncé’s Iridescent Costume for New Tour

David Koma on Creating Beyoncé’s Iridescent Costume for the ‘Renaissance World Tour’

The singer-songwriter kicked off her tour in Stockholm.

RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR Beyoncé David Koma
Beyoncé x David Koma Courtesy of David Koma

LONDON — Beyoncé’s long-awaited “Renaissance World Tour” kicked off in Stockholm on Wednesday night.

The singer-songwriter wore Loewe, Mugler, Alexander McQueen and David Koma.

“They reached out a couple of months ago about the tour, and I kind of knew that it was coming. They really wanted something that made sense with her new direction for the tour,” Koma told WWD on the phone from Azerbaijan, where he’s touring his own collection to clients.

RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR Beyoncé David Koma
Beyoncé x David Koma

The Georgian-born designer had previously worked with Beyoncé on her costume for her Oscars performance last year — a bright neon green number that featured sequins and feathers.

Related Galleries

“It was quite easy to work with her because there is a mutual understanding of aesthetics and because I’ve worked with her multiple times. I love it when something happens continuously; the more it happens, the happier I am,” said Koma.

He made her an iridescent bodysuit with a detachable skirt-sarong with a matching long biker jacket and knee-high boots that played off his spring 2023 collection, which was inspired by marine biologist Sylvia Earle’s documentary “Mission Blue.”

RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR Beyoncé David Koma
Beyoncé wearing David Koma on tour. Getty Images for Parkwood

The large diamond-like earrings she wore on the tour were a continuation from her Oscars performance — they’re made of fabric, but embroidered with crystals, making them extremely light.

“Even though she has an incredible team, she’s always very involved and she knows what she wants,” said Koma about working with Beyoncé on the sketches.

As the tour moves around Europe, there’s a high possibility that more new looks could be on the way — about which Koma held his cards close to his chest.

RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR Beyoncé David Koma
Beyoncé x David Koma Courtesy of David Koma

His brand is a growing one — once upon a time only eveningwear dresses could be found on his runways, but now there’s a range of items to choose from, including tailoring, knitwear, handbags and footwear.

His spring 2023 show in London took to the streets — literally and sartorially — moving outside in Shoreditch in East London, a walk away from his design studio. 

“I felt like this time it was really about the streets,” Koma told WWD last year.

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

David Koma on Creating Beyoncé’s Costume for the Renaissance Tour

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

David Koma on Creating Beyoncé’s Costume for the Renaissance Tour

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

David Koma on Creating Beyoncé’s Costume for the Renaissance Tour

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

David Koma on Creating Beyoncé’s Costume for the Renaissance Tour

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

David Koma on Creating Beyoncé’s Costume for the Renaissance Tour

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

David Koma on Creating Beyoncé’s Costume for the Renaissance Tour

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

David Koma on Creating Beyoncé’s Costume for the Renaissance Tour

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

David Koma on Creating Beyoncé’s Costume for the Renaissance Tour

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

David Koma on Creating Beyoncé’s Costume for the Renaissance Tour

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

David Koma on Creating Beyoncé’s Costume for the Renaissance Tour

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

David Koma on Creating Beyoncé’s Costume for the Renaissance Tour

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

David Koma on Creating Beyoncé’s Costume for the Renaissance Tour

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

David Koma on Creating Beyoncé’s Costume for the Renaissance Tour

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

David Koma on Creating Beyoncé’s Costume for the Renaissance Tour

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

David Koma on Creating Beyoncé’s Costume for the Renaissance Tour

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

David Koma on Creating Beyoncé’s Costume for the Renaissance Tour

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

David Koma on Creating Beyoncé’s Costume for the Renaissance Tour

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

David Koma on Creating Beyoncé’s Costume for the Renaissance Tour

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

David Koma on Creating Beyoncé’s Costume for the Renaissance Tour

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

David Koma on Creating Beyoncé’s Costume for the Renaissance Tour

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

David Koma on Creating Beyoncé’s Costume for the Renaissance Tour

Hot Summer Bags

David Koma on Creating Beyoncé’s Costume for the Renaissance Tour

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

David Koma on Creating Beyoncé’s Costume for the Renaissance Tour

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

David Koma on Creating Beyoncé’s Costume for the Renaissance Tour

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

David Koma on Creating Beyoncé’s Costume for the Renaissance Tour

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

David Koma on Creating Beyoncé’s Costume for the Renaissance Tour

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

David Koma on Creating Beyoncé’s Costume for the Renaissance Tour

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

David Koma on Creating Beyoncé’s Costume for the Renaissance Tour

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

David Koma on Creating Beyoncé’s Costume for the Renaissance Tour

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

David Koma on Creating Beyoncé’s Costume for the Renaissance Tour

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

David Koma on Creating Beyoncé’s Costume for the Renaissance Tour

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

David Koma on Creating Beyoncé’s Costume for the Renaissance Tour

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

David Koma on Creating Beyoncé’s Costume for the Renaissance Tour

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

David Koma on Creating Beyoncé’s Costume for the Renaissance Tour

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

David Koma on Creating Beyoncé’s Costume for the Renaissance Tour

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

David Koma on Creating Beyoncé’s Costume for the Renaissance Tour

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

David Koma on Creating Beyoncé’s Costume for the Renaissance Tour

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

David Koma on Creating Beyoncé’s Costume for the Renaissance Tour

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

David Koma on Creating Beyoncé’s Costume for the Renaissance Tour

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

David Koma on Creating Beyoncé’s Costume for the Renaissance Tour

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

David Koma on Creating Beyoncé’s Costume for the Renaissance Tour

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad