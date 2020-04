The Venice Film Festival is set for September.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ A spokesperson told WWD that a final decision will be delivered at the end of May. “We must use common sense. The situation is dramatic and we are monitoring it, but no other decision has been taken. Whatever we say now could be refuted the next day. There can be no clarity now and the dates are still far away.”⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ The government is still evaluating how to provide safety in cinemas, theaters and stadiums, with speculation mounting that they may not reopen by the end of the year, or that only a limited number of guests will be able to enter in different time slots. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ A digital-only festival in Venice has been excluded, the spokesperson underscored. “Technology can help on small initiatives, but it can’t replace the festival.”⁣⁣ ⁣ Tap the link in bio for more. ⁣ ⁣⁣ Report: @luisazargani ⁣ ⁣ —⁣ #wwdeye⁣ #venicefilmfestival ⁣ #italy