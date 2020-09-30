LONDON — The results are here.

In April, Helsinki Fashion Week said that it had conscripted Swedish firm Normative to measure the impact of its first cyber edition in July. The first part of the report was published on Wednesday.

Compared with Helsinki Fashion Week’s physical shows in 2018, including actual preparations, internal operations, and travels, which emitted a total of 1,159,404 kg carbon dioxide equivalent for 8,000 visitors, the digital edition reached 719,000 visitors with only 477,000 kg carbon dioxide equivalent.

The total footprint per visitor dropped from 137 kg to 0.66 kg carbon dioxide equivalent.

Traveling was the biggest source of emissions, and 99 percent of the emissions came from 20 percent of the visitors in 2018.

The report said the calculations are based on the financial data that was provided by the fashion week team, which included all expenses that were made for their internal operations, the number of people that came to the event as visitors, press and models, as well as transportation of construction material to and from the venue Eco-village.

For the 2020 edition, little travel emission was generated. Information service activities such as livestreaming on Twitch, YouTube and the use of blockchain technology represented the majority of the emissions.

The total greenhouse gas emissions by designers have also been calculated. Each designer on average emitted 24.73 carbon dioxide equivalent during the making of a collection. The estimations are based on the weight and type of material used by the designer. Other factors, such as electricity, travel, and renting space, were not included.