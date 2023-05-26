Hello Summer, Dior Beverly Hills Hotel Pool Pop-up Marks Beginning of Season

Dior has dressed the Pink Palace in toile de jouy for summer.

The French fashion maison has taken over the legendary Beverly Hills Hotel’s cabanas and pool for its Dioriviera pop-up.

This year, in addition to a pink and gray toile de Jouy capsule collection, highlighted by a “Beverly Hills” branded Book Tote that’s a perfect match for the summer of Barbie, there is a spa component to the takeover. Only-in-L.A. treatments offered in a poolside cabana feature the L’Or de Vie skin care line and new Dioriviera fragrance by Francis Kurkdjian, a mix of fig and rose.

Perched on Sunset Boulevard, the 111-year-old Beverly Hills Hotel was designed by Pasadena architect Elmer Grey as a lush, pink-painted, Mediterranean hideaway, and remains one of Hollywood’s most iconic spots.

Stars from the Golden Age to the TikTok era have lunched, lounged and had romantic liaisons at the hotel and bungalows, including Clark Gable and Carole Lombard, Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, Elizabeth Taylor, Robert Evans, the Beatles, Reese Witherspoon, Katy Perry and more.

A look at the Dior Beverly Hills Hotel pool pop-up. Katie Jones/WWD

L.A. native Laura Dern grew up visiting the hotel with her mother, Diane Ladd, and her godmother, Shelley Winters. She told the Los Angeles Times in 2012 that arriving at the Pink Palace, as it is known, felt like “entering a birthday cake.”

Swimming champion turned movie star Esther Williams posed for glamour shots on the diving board in 1939, and Faye Dunaway learned strokes in the pool for her role in the 1981 film “Mommie Dearest.”

More recently, Beyoncé and Jay-Z dined with the Easter Bunny at the Polo Lounge.

The Beverly Hills Hotel is one of a series of Dioriviera worldwide summer activations slated for six Dior boutiques, 10 resort concept stores and nine pop-up boutiques.

This season Dior has reimagined the pop-up shops to resemble sand castles with sand-speckled walls, and incredible life-sized sculptures of giraffes, lions, tigers, Dior sandals and Lady Dior bags.

A look at the Dior Beverly Hills Hotel pool pop-up. Katie Jones/WWD

Inside, Maria Grazia Chiuri’s resort pink and gray capsule collection complements the Beverly Hills Hotel’s own pink and green color scheme, with flora and fauna-printed bikinis and sun hats, cotton voile caftans, pleated skirts and over-shirts, mariner stripe T-shirts and anoraks, compact knit tops and miniskirts, visors, water bottles, boccie sets, Lady Dior wicker bags, espadrilles, sneakers, beach chairs, towels, surf boards and more. Prices range from $250 to $6,200 for fashion and accessories and $1,400 for the beach chair to $11,000 for the surf board.

All of the hotel pool loungers, umbrellas and sun shades are wrapped in the Dior print, and a special ice cream cart is set up to serve sweet treats.

Beside the pool, an indoor-outdoor Les Jardin de Reves Dior Spa Cabana offers guests four tailor-made treatments exclusive to this location in the U.S. There are two facials: L’Or de Vie Miracle, an antioxidant treatment designed to relax micro tensions and achieve a glow, and Prestige Haute Precision to contour the eyes, lips and face and stimulate cell regeneration. Two massages are also on offer: the New Look Body, a slimming and firming treatment, and Constellation Body, a deep relaxation journey.

The takeover in Beverly Hills will be open until Sept. 4.

A look at the Dior Beverly Hills Hotel pool pop-up. Katie Jones/WWD

In addition to Beverly Hills, the Bali, Malaysia and Roku Kyoto locations will have personalized pool areas.

Dioriviera began as a small pop-up store and beach capsule collection in Mykonos, Greece, in 2018, as part of the trend of luxury brands courting consumers with temporary locations in holiday locales.

It has evolved into an important part of the business, blossoming into a full summer collection with special souvenir pieces, such as the “Beverly Hills” labeled Book Totes, knit tops, bodysuits and woven bracelets. The collection has also become a showcase for Dior’s burgeoning home category, with the signature toile patterns splashed on pillows, placemats, tableware and candles.

The spa cabana at the Dior Beverly Hills Hotel pool pop-up. Katie Jones/WWD

This is the second season Dior has come to Southern California for the summer. Last year the brand took over the Rosewood Miramar Beach resort in Montecito owned by Los Angeles-based retail impresario and former mayoral candidate Rick Caruso. For that project, Dior branded the 80-foot Cabana pool and the bocce court, and filled a bungalow with resort wear.

Dior has been doing a lot of warm-weather jet-setting this month. On May 20, the brand presented its 2024 women’s resort show in Mexico City, a tribute to feminist artist Frida Kahlo and local craftsmanship.