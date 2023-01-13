×
Dior and ERL Pop Up in L.A. With Couture Surf Trunks, Classic Cars and a Café

The Dior Men resort collection is now an experience on Melrose Avenue.

Dior ERL pop-up in Los Angeles.
Dior ERL pop-up in Los Angeles. Courtesy of Dior

The Dior Men resort collection designed by Kim Jones and ERL’s Eli Russell Linnetz is once again making a splash in Los Angeles, where it was first shown on the runway in May 2022.

The French luxury house has opened an experiential pop-up at 8175 Melrose Avenue with a tinsel-covered facade and retail store filled with California couture sweaters and surf trunks, classic cars and a café.

The 12,500-square-foot space features the collection as well as a Lunar New Year capsule. Prices range from $410 for a card case to $1,100 for a seasonal logo T-shirt, $2,100 for a “California Couture” emblazoned sweater to $9,100 for special-order shell and crystal embroidered surf-motif silk shorts.

Dior has taken the California dream on the road with six pop-ups worldwide, in Japan, South Korea, Thailand and China from January until the end of March.

Dior ERL pop-up in L.A.

The SoCal surf- and skate-inspired Dior Men’s ERL collaboration debuted in Venice, California, on an ocean blue set with waves cresting on either side and a runway leading straight to the beach. Guests included Kid Cudi, Winnie Harlow, Tony Hawk, Rita Ora, Taika Waititi, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham.

“When I was growing up in England, Venice Beach was a fantasy where all the kids were cool, and Eli is one of the cool kids,” Jones said of the Venice-born and -raised Linnetz, who debuted his own ERL menswear collection at the Dover Street Market Paris showroom in 2020, and has since added women’s and children’s clothing.

The Dior ERL collection is awash in sunset colors; relaxed tailoring; sexy, sheer mohair sweaters; cresting wave crystal and shell embroidery, and Tinseltown tinsel on pullover sweaters, bags and tube socks.

“The way of dressing in California has a huge influence on how people around the world dress,” Jones said at the time. “It’s relaxed, it’s about comfort and outdoor life. There’s a certain dress-up to this collection, but it’s not in the classic formal sense, it’s through rich fabrications…it’s almost eveningwear.

The L.A. pop-up features a café that is a hint of what’s to come when Dior completes construction on its new Rodeo Drive flagship, complete with a Dior café.

Here, ’50s-style tables are set up around classic Dodge, Ford Thunderbird and Oldsmobile cars and a large screen plays the fashion show on a loop. Salads with locally grown produce, a cocktail incorporating colors from the collection, Champagne and mini-donuts are on the menu.

The pop-up is open through Feb. 12.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

