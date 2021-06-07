Dior is betting on color to entice consumers back into its stores after extended lockdowns worldwide.

The French fashion house is launching a series of men’s accessories revisited in vibrant shades, and has collaborated with Snapchat to create two new augmented reality lenses, marking the first time it will be possible to virtually try on a Dior bag and scroll through different styles with a single swipe of the screen.

Available in yellow, red, blue, green and black, featuring a monochrome version of the Dior Oblique motif, items from the Dior World Tour capsule will go on sale this month in selected Dior stores worldwide.

The line includes limited-edition B27 sneakers with a leather shoe case, sold separately, as well as a Saddle belt bag, a card holder, a clutch and belts with interchangeable straps and buckles. Prices range from 280 euros for a belt buckle to 2,400 euros for the shoe case.

Dior’s AR lens for the launch of the B27 last year generated more than 1.5 million virtual try-ons. The new lenses, to be presented during the VivaTech conference in Paris from June 16 to 19, will allow users to try on the sneakers and the Saddle belt bag in the line’s five colors.

