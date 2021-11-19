×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: November 18, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Prada Targets 4.5B Euro Sales in Medium Term

Fashion

Jonathan Anderson Handpicks All the Art for Loewe’s ‘Cozy’ Boutiques

Fashion

As Her Rouje Label Turns Five, Even Jeanne Damas Is Over French Girl Style

Dior’s Kim Jones to Deck the Halls at Claridge’s in London

Jones is taking London, decorating the Claridge's tree, and staging a men's pre-fall collection in the British capital on Dec. 9.

A sketch of Dior designer Kim
A sketch of Dior designer Kim Jones' design for the Claridge's Christmas tree Courtesy of Dior

LONDON — Kim Jones will create this year’s Christmas tree at Claridge’s in London, joining a roster of famous names who’ve decked the hotel’s halls over the years — Christian Louboutin, Christopher Bailey, Karl Lagerfeld and Diane von Furstenberg have been among the tree decorators of Christmases past.

Dior’s artistic director of men’s wear will be the first designer, post-lockdown, to decorate the tree, which is a major appointment on the London holiday calendar.

For more than a decade pre-COVID-19, Claridge’s has always hosted a buzzy party, offering Champagne, mince pies and goodie bags brimming with holiday treats, with the tree dominating the hotel’s famous black-and-white art deco lobby.

Last year, instead of tapping a designer, the hotel turned to one of its longtime collaborators, Kally Ellis, founder of McQueens Flowers in London, to create the Christmas Tree 2020.

Related Galleries

The reveal was a virtual affair, with the Mayfair hotel letting the world know via email that it was ready for the holiday season — if a more restrained one.

London’s high-end hotels, bars and restaurants were particularly hard hit by three national lockdowns and a freeze on international travel, although business has been picking up with people returning to work in central London. Restaurants are hopping once again, with Christmas gatherings already taking place.

Claridge’s hasn’t given any indication of when Jones’ tree will be revealed, or what sort of party is planned but, judging from Jones’ sketch, it looks likely to be a silver and gold-themed affair.

London is going to be seeing a lot of Jones, who will also be in town to stage the Dior men’s pre-fall show.

As reported, Dior plans to resume its pre-coronavirus tradition of traveling men’s pre-fall collections with a show in London on Dec. 9. It will be Dior’s first major event in the country since Brexit came into effect last year.

“I can’t wait to do a show in my hometown,” said Jones.

Dior's Kim Jones to Deck the

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Dior's Kim Jones to Deck the

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Dior's Kim Jones to Deck the

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Dior's Kim Jones to Deck the

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Dior's Kim Jones to Deck the

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Dior's Kim Jones to Deck the

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Dior's Kim Jones to Deck the

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Dior's Kim Jones to Deck the

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Dior's Kim Jones to Deck the

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Dior's Kim Jones to Deck the

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Dior's Kim Jones to Deck the

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Dior's Kim Jones to Deck the

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Dior's Kim Jones to Deck the

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Dior's Kim Jones to Deck the

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Dior's Kim Jones to Deck the

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Dior's Kim Jones to Deck the

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Dior's Kim Jones to Deck the

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Dior's Kim Jones to Deck the

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Dior's Kim Jones to Deck the

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Dior's Kim Jones to Deck the

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Dior's Kim Jones to Deck the

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Dior's Kim Jones to Deck the

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Dior's Kim Jones to Deck the

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Dior's Kim Jones to Deck the

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Dior's Kim Jones to Deck the

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Dior's Kim Jones to Deck the

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Dior's Kim Jones to Deck the

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Dior's Kim Jones to Deck the

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Dior's Kim Jones to Deck the

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Dior's Kim Jones to Deck the

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Dior's Kim Jones to Deck the

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Dior's Kim Jones to Deck the

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Dior's Kim Jones to Deck the

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Dior's Kim Jones to Deck the

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Dior's Kim Jones to Deck the

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Dior's Kim Jones to Deck the

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Dior's Kim Jones to Deck the

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad