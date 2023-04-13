Confessions of a Diva: Maria Callas to Tina Turner

LONDON — Lights, drama and costume.

Enter “Diva,” a new exhibition opening in June from the Victoria & Albert Museum celebrating the performers who defined, subverted and embraced the phrase.

From the 19th century to today, “Diva” will exhibit the colorful world of the men and women who used their platforms to entertain, educate and inform, from the world of pop, including Cher, Elton John and Diana Ross, to opera’s high esteemed singers Maria Callas and Adelina Patti.

Cher , Elton John and Diana Ross at the Rock Awards in 1975. (Photo by Mark Sullivan/Contour by Getty Images) Contour by Getty Images

“Today the word diva holds a myriad of meanings. At the heart of this exhibition is a story of iconic performers who with creativity, courage and ambition have challenged the status quo and used their voice and their art to redefine and reclaim the diva,” said Kate Bailey, curator of the exhibition.

The showcase will feature more than 60 looks with many rare pieces, such as Marilyn Monroe’s fringed black dress worn in “Some Like It Hot”; a red Christian Dior gown made for Vivien Leigh in “Duel of Angels”; Tina Turner’s Bob Mackie flame dress from 1977; Sandy Powell’s Louis XIV costume with a towering powdered wig and train for John’s 50th birthday party; and Shirley Bassey’s couture pink gown designed by Julien MacDonald for Glastonbury in 2007.

Tina Turner on stage in 1979. Redferns

“I’m delighted that the V&A will be displaying my Glastonbury look in DIVA, complete with diamanté wellington boots! It is wonderful to see the diva celebrated in this exhibition, and to see the V&A reclaiming the title. To me, ‘diva’ is all about the power of the voice and the ability to entertain, to succeed against odds, to fight, and break through barrier after barrier: to have your voice heard,” said Bassey in a statement.

The exhibition has been divided into two acts.

Act one will trace the history of divas with a focus on the first opera divas Patti and Jenny Lind, as well as the first wave of feminism and silent-screen sirens.

Act two will explore the divas of today and the women who have reclaimed the title, such as Aretha Franklin, including how her hit song “Respect” became an anthem for empowerment. In the same section, there will be nods to Rihanna, Dolly Parton, Nina Simone and Ella Fitzgerald.