×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday’s Digital Daily: November 15, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Bottega Veneta Promotes Matthieu Blazy to Top Creative Role

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Here’s Why Louis Vuitton Is Staging Spin-off Shows in Shanghai, Miami

Men's

What Are Chinese Male Influencers Buying?

‘Diva of Shoulder Pads’ and QVC Designer Kathleen Kirkwood Dies at 62

Kirkwood zeroed in on items and favored accessories that needed some perking up.

Kathleen Kirkwood
Kathleen Kirkwood Courtesy of Joann Kirkwood

Former QVC personality Kathleen Kirkwood, who was known as the “diva of shoulder pads,” died Nov. 5 at age 62 at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York.

The cause of death has not been determined for Kirkwood, who became sick suddenly in September, according to her sister Joann Kirkwood, who said a private Zoom service is being planned.

A determined entrepreneur and an early advocate for sustainability practices, Kirkwood dove into fashion after graduating from high school. Born in Laurelton, N.Y., Kirkwood’s mother worked at a nearby fashion boutique, Ronnie’s in Cedarhurst, and her father [Gerard] was a stockbroker. “My mother was always into fashion. There are pictures of them going out. My parents did ‘hustle’ [dance] contests and they went out clubbing. It was always fashion, fashion, fashion,” said Joann Kirkwood, a Fashion Institute of Technology graduate who worked as a children’s wear designer for 31 years until recently.

Related Galleries

After moving to Manhattan as a teenager, Kathleen Kirkwood started work as a showroom salesperson at Gil Aimbez Static, an acid jeans manufacturer, and later for Philippe Adec. She attended night school to learn how to speak French fluently, her sister said. In 1983, Kirkwood created Kirkwood International. “Her fighting spirit was evident when she was 18. She was making good money at Philippe Adec and she just thought it wasn’t enough,” her sister recalled with a laugh Monday. “I remember her saying, ‘Hell no! I’m not working all those hours for that.’”

One of her signature designs was “Pints of Pads,” clip-on shoulder pads, which were a staple for many working women in the high-rolling 1980s when power suits were de rigueur. “My husband and I used to help her pack the pints, when she first started in a little house in Staten Island somewhere. It was exciting,” Joann Kirkwood said. “She did very well. She was amazing at sales. She was a go-getter. She knew her stuff. She lived and breathed Pints of Pads.”

The entrepreneurial Kirkwood also developed the Socksystem, a single style of socks that was offered in 14 colors and her Soles to Go slippers label was based on one style in 11 colors. Always interested in looking for items in accessories that needed “a little perking up,” she also offered men’s wear-inspired socks for women at one point.

Kirkwood told WWD in 1988: “I key into one design. I’m an item designer. I design one item and that’s all it’s ever going to be. To update the line, new colors are introduced.”

In 1989, Kirkwood was featured on Oprah Winfrey’s talk show for a discussion about women in business. She made her debut on QVC in 1992. Kirkwood also was a supporter of former Vice President Al Gore’s environmental initiative. She was recognized recently for being a leading green company, her sister said.

Friendly with Kirkwood for many years, designer Dennis Basso, who sells a diffusion line on QVC, said Friday they often spent time together backstage. “She always had a smile on her face and was cheerful. She was innovative by [making shoppers] able to buy shoulder pads to put into sweaters and dresses that didn’t have them,” he said.

In the late Nineties, Kirkwood cooked up another novel creation — the “Cookie Cami,” a camisole with a built-in bra that had removable padded cookies. The $60 item was sold in the intimate apparel area of department stores.

In 2010, she started the B.R.A. Recycling Agency, which repurposed bras that were upcycled into red carpets that were later bought by people at special events. A portion of the profits was used to benefit breast cancer research. “She was very generous to causes that helped people like Dress for Success and other organizations. She was really into leaving a legacy behind through her donations,” Joann Kirkwood said.

About five years ago as working from home became more acceptable, Kirkwood increasingly did so from Montauk, N.Y., but she also kept her Manhattan apartment. The lifelong New York resident preferred a reverse seasonal commute. “She just loved the deer and loved being there in the winter. But not so much in the summer, because there were so many people. She would come back to the city in the summer. She would go back and forth,” her sister said.

Kathleen Kirkwood and her sister Joann.
Kathleen Kirkwood and her sister Joann. Courtesy of Joann Kirkwood

In the past 10 years, Kirkwood’s environmental initiatives became more of a priority, her sister said. In addition to the B.R.A. Recycling Agency, Kathleen Kirkwood established herself as a designer who was committed to protecting the environment, offsetting global warming, and being against the use of plastics. “Kathleen attributed her success to herself, being determined and never stopping and never giving up. My mom and dad were very much for us being very independent women from the get-go. They always wanted us to be able to take care of ourselves,” Joann Kirkwood said. “We both have it. I’m starting a company because I was let go after 31 years at one company, because of COVID-19. I am starting a little company like Kathleen with one item. It’s called Elasticity for a little shoe elastic. Hopefully, her spirit will be in me to never give up.”

In addition to her sister, Kirkwood is survived by her mother, Katherine.

‘Diva of Shoulder Pads’ and QVC

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

‘Diva of Shoulder Pads’ and QVC

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

‘Diva of Shoulder Pads’ and QVC

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

‘Diva of Shoulder Pads’ and QVC

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

‘Diva of Shoulder Pads’ and QVC

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

‘Diva of Shoulder Pads’ and QVC

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

‘Diva of Shoulder Pads’ and QVC

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

‘Diva of Shoulder Pads’ and QVC

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

‘Diva of Shoulder Pads’ and QVC

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

‘Diva of Shoulder Pads’ and QVC

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

‘Diva of Shoulder Pads’ and QVC

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

‘Diva of Shoulder Pads’ and QVC

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

‘Diva of Shoulder Pads’ and QVC

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

‘Diva of Shoulder Pads’ and QVC

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

‘Diva of Shoulder Pads’ and QVC

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

‘Diva of Shoulder Pads’ and QVC

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

‘Diva of Shoulder Pads’ and QVC

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

‘Diva of Shoulder Pads’ and QVC

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

‘Diva of Shoulder Pads’ and QVC

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

‘Diva of Shoulder Pads’ and QVC

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
‘Diva of Shoulder Pads’ and QVC

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

‘Diva of Shoulder Pads’ and QVC

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

‘Diva of Shoulder Pads’ and QVC

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

‘Diva of Shoulder Pads’ and QVC

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

‘Diva of Shoulder Pads’ and QVC

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

‘Diva of Shoulder Pads’ and QVC

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

‘Diva of Shoulder Pads’ and QVC

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

‘Diva of Shoulder Pads’ and QVC

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

‘Diva of Shoulder Pads’ and QVC

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

‘Diva of Shoulder Pads’ and QVC

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

‘Diva of Shoulder Pads’ and QVC

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

‘Diva of Shoulder Pads’ and QVC

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

‘Diva of Shoulder Pads’ and QVC

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

‘Diva of Shoulder Pads’ and QVC

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

‘Diva of Shoulder Pads’ and QVC

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

‘Diva of Shoulder Pads’ and QVC

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

‘Diva of Shoulder Pads’ and QVC

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad