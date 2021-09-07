Doors Sets New York Shop to Promote New Designers, Artists

YOUNG AND HUNGRY: Doors, a retail platform for emerging design talent, is opening a pop-up at 27 Greene Street, in New York’s SoHo on Tuesday that will offer fashion and beauty brands, art and technology.

Called Other Worlds, the pop-up will remain open until Oct. 3 and showcase more than 40 independent names including Juun J, GCDS, Zilver, Y/Project, Litkovskaya, and New York Fashion Week designers Private Policy, PH5.

More than 20 artists will also take part in the month-long project, including Scaniel, Sharoj Volpe and Libby Schoettle, who goes by the name Phoebe New York and who has created street art-inspired work for the pop-up.

Laura Shepherd, a multidisciplinary artist, designer and creative director based in London, has created a work called Sunrise, part of a series of kinetic sculptures which she says represent “the glistening sunrise I see at dawn in my local park.”

Beauty brands will be on offer through a partnership with Beautyque NYC.

To coincide with the store opening, Doors is also hosting its first webinar on Tuesday.

“Is Fashion Week Dead? Marketing Your Collection in a Post-Pandemic World,” is the title of the webinar that will feature speakers including Marco Collet Pili, the fashion director of Tranoï trade show, and Bjorn Bengtsson, assistant professor at Parsons School of Design and chief marketing officer at the men’s brand Untuckit.

Doors is an online and brick-and-mortar retailer and PR platform promotes independent designers, niche brands and emerging artists. Founded by Alise Trautmane-Uzuner, the company describes itself as “supporting talent while celebrating creativity, experimentation, and diversity.”

The pop-up design on Greene Street was created by Superpool, an architecture firm based in Istanbul, Turkey. It was founded in 2006 by Selva Gürdogan and Gregers Tang Thomsen, who first met at Rem Koolhaas’ studio.

Superpool’s work has been exhibited at the Guggenheim Museum, Danish Architecture Center, Museum for Angewandte Kunst Köln and Deutsches Architekturmuseum, as well at Rotterdam Architecture Biennale and Istanbul Design Biennale.