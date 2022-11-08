×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 8, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Michelle Gass Named Levi Strauss President, Future CEO

Fashion

Khaite’s Catherine Holstein Named CFDA Womenswear Designer of the Year

Eye

Cher, Lenny Kravitz and More Attend the CFDA Awards 2022

Dressing for Revenge: Princess Diana, Taylor Swift and Julia Fox

The black Christina Stamboulian dress was a masterclass in karmic lessons.

Diana, Princess of Wales wearing the revenge dress by Christina Stamboulian.
Diana, Princess of Wales wearing the revenge dress by Christina Stamboulian. Getty Images

LONDON — Diana, Princess of Wales’ black Christina Stamboulian dress dubbed “the revenge dress” launched a thousand attacks on then-Prince Charles in 1994. 

Her dress lives on, still, even 28 years after Diana wore it to the Serpentine Gallery’s summer party, which she decided to attend at the last minute.

A picture of Diana wearing the dress was printed on the front page of almost every international newspaper the next day, overtaking coverage of Prince Charles’ televised interview with Jonathan Dimbleby during which he publicly confessed to his affair with Camilla Parker-Bowles.

Related Galleries

Now the famous black chiffon dress is getting a much-anticipated onscreen treatment on season five of Netflix’s “The Crown” premiering on Wednesday, with Elizabeth Debicki playing the role of the late princess.

“Her most important outfit is certainly her revenge dress. It stood for so much then, and now, and in many ways was the antithesis of her wedding dress,” said Eloise Moran, author of “The Lady Di Look Book: What Diana Was Trying to Tell Us Through Her Clothes” and curator of the Instagram account @ladydirevengelooks. 

“The black chiffon mini train stood in great contrast to the 25-foot-long train of her wedding gown, signifying the end of her marriage and her liberation. I like to think of it as her divorce dress,” added Moran.

Diana wore the LBD with a triple-strand pearl choker, featuring a large oval sapphire surrounded by diamonds that belonged to Queen Mary, which the princess decided to reimagine into a necklace.

The choker made its debut in 1985 on a state visit to the White House, on the night Diana danced with John Travolta in a long, navy blue velvet dress designed by Victor Edelstein. She wore it again to a concert at Albert Hall in London in 1991 and to the Met Gala in New York in 1996, where the theme was dedicated to Christian Dior and John Galliano had designed a navy slipdress from Dior for the princess.

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 9, 1985: In this handout image provided by The White House, Princess Diana dances with John Travolta in Cross Hall at the White House during an official dinner on November 9, 1985 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Pete Souza/The White House via Getty Images)
Princess Diana dances with John Travolta in Cross Hall at the White House during an official dinner on November 9, 1985. (Photo by Pete Souza/The White House via Getty Images) Pete Souza/The White House via G

“The Travolta dress really foreshadows the revenge dress, which is often cited as her most important outfit, but I think she perhaps wouldn’t have worn that revenge dress without having had that Victor Edelstein dress before. It’s incredible the power that came with her wearing a dress rather than a dress wearing her,” said Bethan Holt, author of “The Queen: 70 years of Majestic Style” and “The Duchess of Cambridge: A Decade of Modern Royal Style.”

“The revenge dress was pressure,” said Debicki in British Vogue’s November issue, explaining that Diana had kept the dress in her wardrobe for two or three years before deciding to wear it.

“It was super risqué at the time. She was claiming the space. The way she walked out of that car, the luminosity, the strength of her as that car door opened, she was so fast and so forward. It’s an extraordinary thing to watch. To decide what you’re saying about yourself through fashion…it was a currency. An incredibly powerful currency,” Debicki said.

Diana’s most controversial looks have often been in black, as it’s royal etiquette to only wear the dark hue for mourning. 

On her first public engagement with Prince Charles in 1981, the then Diana Spenser wore a strapless taffeta dress by David and Elizabeth Emanuel to a fundraising concert and reception at the Royal Opera House.

The dress went on auction in 2010 by Kerry Taylor Auctions in London, fetching 192,000 pounds. It was collected by Fundación Museo de la Moda, a fashion museum in Chile.

But versions of the ‘revenge dress’ continue to appear like karma — what goes around, comes around.

NEW-YORK, USA - FEBRUARY 14: Julia Fox walks the runway during the LaQuan Smith Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion show as part of the New York Fashion Week on February 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)
Julia Fox walks the runway during the LaQuan fall 2022 show in New York City. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images) Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

In 2022, similar styles with similar messages have already made two stops before Debicki’s debut, from Julia Fox opening LaQuan Smith’s fall 2022 show in a long black dress with cutouts at the cleavage fresh from her breakup with Kanye West, to Taylor Swift singing, “I don’t dress for women/ I don’t dress for men/ Lately I’ve been dressing for revenge,” on the song “Vigilante Sh—t” from her new album “Midnights (3am Edition).”

Anyone that uses the tool of fashion to send a message is revenge dressing, and that’s what Diana was doing with her dress, speaking with her clothes rather than saying it out loud.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Dressing for Revenge: Princess Diana, Taylor Swift and Julia Fox

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Dressing for Revenge: Princess Diana, Taylor Swift and Julia Fox

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Dressing for Revenge: Princess Diana, Taylor Swift and Julia Fox

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Dressing for Revenge: Princess Diana, Taylor Swift and Julia Fox

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Dressing for Revenge: Princess Diana, Taylor Swift and Julia Fox

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Dressing for Revenge: Princess Diana, Taylor Swift and Julia Fox

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Dressing for Revenge: Princess Diana, Taylor Swift and Julia Fox

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Dressing for Revenge: Princess Diana, Taylor Swift and Julia Fox

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Dressing for Revenge: Princess Diana, Taylor Swift and Julia Fox

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Dressing for Revenge: Princess Diana, Taylor Swift and Julia Fox

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Dressing for Revenge: Princess Diana, Taylor Swift and Julia Fox

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Dressing for Revenge: Princess Diana, Taylor Swift and Julia Fox

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Dressing for Revenge: Princess Diana, Taylor Swift and Julia Fox

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Dressing for Revenge: Princess Diana, Taylor Swift and Julia Fox

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Dressing for Revenge: Princess Diana, Taylor Swift and Julia Fox

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Dressing for Revenge: Princess Diana, Taylor Swift and Julia Fox

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Dressing for Revenge: Princess Diana, Taylor Swift and Julia Fox

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Dressing for Revenge: Princess Diana, Taylor Swift and Julia Fox

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Dressing for Revenge: Princess Diana, Taylor Swift and Julia Fox

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Dressing for Revenge: Princess Diana, Taylor Swift and Julia Fox

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Dressing for Revenge: Princess Diana, Taylor Swift and Julia Fox

Hot Summer Bags

Dressing for Revenge: Princess Diana, Taylor Swift and Julia Fox

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Dressing for Revenge: Princess Diana, Taylor Swift and Julia Fox

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Dressing for Revenge: Princess Diana, Taylor Swift and Julia Fox

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Dressing for Revenge: Princess Diana, Taylor Swift and Julia Fox

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Dressing for Revenge: Princess Diana, Taylor Swift and Julia Fox

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Dressing for Revenge: Princess Diana, Taylor Swift and Julia Fox

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Dressing for Revenge: Princess Diana, Taylor Swift and Julia Fox

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Dressing for Revenge: Princess Diana, Taylor Swift and Julia Fox

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Dressing for Revenge: Princess Diana, Taylor Swift and Julia Fox

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Dressing for Revenge: Princess Diana, Taylor Swift and Julia Fox

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Dressing for Revenge: Princess Diana, Taylor Swift and Julia Fox

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Dressing for Revenge: Princess Diana, Taylor Swift and Julia Fox

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Dressing for Revenge: Princess Diana, Taylor Swift and Julia Fox

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Dressing for Revenge: Princess Diana, Taylor Swift and Julia Fox

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Dressing for Revenge: Princess Diana, Taylor Swift and Julia Fox

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Dressing for Revenge: Princess Diana, Taylor Swift and Julia Fox

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Dressing for Revenge: Princess Diana, Taylor Swift and Julia Fox

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Dressing for Revenge: Princess Diana, Taylor Swift and Julia Fox

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Dressing for Revenge: Princess Diana, Taylor Swift and Julia Fox

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Dressing for Revenge: Princess Diana, Taylor Swift and Julia Fox

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Dressing for Revenge: Princess Diana, Taylor Swift and Julia Fox

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad