×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: July 6, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Sustainability

Gucci Partners With Ellen MacArthur Foundation, Further Commits to Circularity, Regenerative Agriculture

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Elie Saab Launches Couture for Men as Post-pandemic Growth Accelerates

Fashion

Chanel Couture Fall 2022

Rich Royal Summer: the Duchess of Cambridge Wears a 1,352 Pound Dress to the Polo

Kate Middleton joined Prince William at The Royal Charity Polo Cup in Windsor.

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - JULY 06: Catherine,
Middleton has been turning to Wickstead’s minimal structural designs when she’s on royal duties that expect her to show support rather than be heard. Getty Images for TLA Worldwide

LONDON — Nothing says polo like a 1,352 pound dress.

The Duchess of Cambridge knows the right occasion to bring out a swanky designer dress.

Her white belted cloqué midi dress from Emilia Wickstead paired with Camilla Elphick sling-back flats and Finlay tortoise sunglasses was an easy option to let her husband Prince William take the spotlight.

She joined him at the Guards Polo Club in Windsor for his annual charity polo match that he would previously partake in with his brother Prince Harry.

Middleton has been turning to Wickstead’s minimal structural designs when she’s on royal duties that expect her to show support rather than be heard. It’s a characteristic she’s come to quickly adapt to since joining the royal family in 2011.

Ivanka Trump, the daughter and assistant to President Donald Trump, listens during an update on the Fentanyl epidemic to President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, June 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Ivanka Trump wore the same dress as Kate Middleton in 2019. AP

Ivanka Trump wore the same dress in 2019 to the White House, when her father gave a talk on the Fentynol epidemic.

Related Galleries

What the dress means on the two different women cannot be more paradoxical. For Trump, it’s powerful and sexy as accessorized with a wide white belt and towering stiletto heels. 

Meanwhile for Middleton, it’s an easy summer dress that requires no fuss, while simultaneously supporting British labels big and small.

Wickstead’s clean designs have quickly become a reliable option for women from all walks of life, be it in politics or Hollywood. Fans of the label include Renée Zellweger, Amal Clooney, Lauren Dern and more.

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - JULY 06: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge embrace after the Royal Charity Polo Cup 2022 at Guards Polo Club during the Outsourcing Inc. Royal Polo Cup at Guards Polo Club, Flemish Farm on July 06, 2022 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for TLA Worldwide)
For the Duchess of Cambridge, an Emilia Wickstead design represents no fuss, while simultaneously supporting British labels. Getty Images for TLA Worldwide

At Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, she chose a pastel yellow long sleeve midi number from the designer that stood out just enough without being the star of the show.

Middleton wore a pale blue textured dress to the Wimbledon tennis championships in 2019 and a near identical version in emerald green in 2021, both from Wickstead.

The Royal Charity Polo Cup is expected to raise 1 million pounds for the couple’s 10 chosen charities, including the London’s Air Ambulance Charity, the homeless organization The Passage and East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices.

If hot girl summer and Y2K fashion is for the TikTok generation, then rich royal summer is for the grown-ups with the funds to splash out on the likes of Emilia Wickstead.

Duchess of Cambridge Wears 1,352 Pound

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Duchess of Cambridge Wears 1,352 Pound

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Duchess of Cambridge Wears 1,352 Pound

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Duchess of Cambridge Wears 1,352 Pound

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Duchess of Cambridge Wears 1,352 Pound

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Duchess of Cambridge Wears 1,352 Pound

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Duchess of Cambridge Wears 1,352 Pound

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Duchess of Cambridge Wears 1,352 Pound

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Duchess of Cambridge Wears 1,352 Pound

Hot Summer Bags

Duchess of Cambridge Wears 1,352 Pound

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Duchess of Cambridge Wears 1,352 Pound

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Duchess of Cambridge Wears 1,352 Pound

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Duchess of Cambridge Wears 1,352 Pound

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Duchess of Cambridge Wears 1,352 Pound

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Duchess of Cambridge Wears 1,352 Pound

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Duchess of Cambridge Wears 1,352 Pound

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Duchess of Cambridge Wears 1,352 Pound

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Duchess of Cambridge Wears 1,352 Pound

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Duchess of Cambridge Wears 1,352 Pound

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Duchess of Cambridge Wears 1,352 Pound

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Duchess of Cambridge Wears 1,352 Pound

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Duchess of Cambridge Wears 1,352 Pound

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Duchess of Cambridge Wears 1,352 Pound

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Duchess of Cambridge Wears 1,352 Pound

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Duchess of Cambridge Wears 1,352 Pound

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Duchess of Cambridge Wears 1,352 Pound

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Duchess of Cambridge Wears 1,352 Pound

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Duchess of Cambridge Wears 1,352 Pound

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Duchess of Cambridge Wears 1,352 Pound

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Duchess of Cambridge Wears 1,352 Pound

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Duchess of Cambridge Wears 1,352 Pound

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Duchess of Cambridge Wears 1,352 Pound

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Duchess of Cambridge Wears 1,352 Pound

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Duchess of Cambridge Wears 1,352 Pound

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Duchess of Cambridge Wears 1,352 Pound

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Duchess of Cambridge Wears 1,352 Pound

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Duchess of Cambridge Wears 1,352 Pound

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Duchess of Cambridge Wears 1,352 Pound

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Duchess of Cambridge Wears 1,352 Pound

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Duchess of Cambridge Wears 1,352 Pound

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Duchess of Cambridge Wears 1,352 Pound

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Duchess of Cambridge Wears 1,352 Pound

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Duchess of Cambridge Wears 1,352 Pound

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Duchess of Cambridge Wears 1,352 Pound

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Duchess of Cambridge Wears 1,352 Pound

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Duchess of Cambridge Wears 1,352 Pound

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad