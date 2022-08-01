×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: August 1, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

JLo Turns Up the Heat in Capri Performing at LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF Gala

Fashion

Milan Fashion Week’s September Edition Packed With Debut Shows

Accessories

Tiffany & Co. Launches NFTiff Service to Turn NFTs Into Wearable Jewelry

Sporty Royals: Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Support Local Teams

From the UEFA European Women's Championship to the Great Britain Sail Grand Prix.

Combination pictures of the Duchess of
The Duchess of Cambridge in Plymouth, southwest of England. PA Images via Getty Images

LONDON — It was a big weekend for England, and sports.

On Sunday night, England women’s national football team won against Germany at the UEFA European Women’s Championship at Wembley stadium. The seated crowd of 87,192 was a record number for any men’s, or women’s, UEFA European Championship match.

It’s the first time that England won a major championship title since 1966.

The home game brought together royals, musicians and politicians.

Former Spice Girls Geri Horner and Mel C sported England football jerseys while posing on Instagram, while the Duke of Cambridge attended the match by himself.

He wore a classic navy two-piece suit with a white shirt and striped tie.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 31: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, shakes hands with Alexandra Popp of Germany following the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium on July 31, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)
Prince William shakes hands with Alexandra Popp of Germany. Getty Images

Earlier on the day, the prince posted a good luck video message on Instagram to the women’s team, known as the Lionesses. He did it alongside his daughter Princess Charlotte, who was wearing a short sleeved polka dot top.

Related Galleries

In Plymouth, in the southwest of England, there were more victories to celebrate as team Great Britain won the special Commonwealth race against New Zealand.

The Duchess of Cambridge, a royal patron of 1851 Trust, the official charity of the Great Britain SailGP team, was there to cheer them on.

The 1851 Trust aims to introduce young people into the fields of science, technology and engineering.

Olympic gold medalist Sir Ben Ainslie led the race, and commented that the duchess was “a really good sailor in her own right. She has sailed with me on foiling boats as well, and we’re expecting a little bit of extra help.”

Prior to the race, Middleton met with young people from the charity and took part in lessons about seagrass conservation.

She wore a pair of tailored shorts from Holland Cooper; a navy and white striped cashmere sweater from Erdem; and white Superga trainers.

All the brands worn by the duchess are part of her usual wardrobe.

Holland Cooper has become a go-to favorite among English socialites such as Viscountess Emma Weymouth and Lady Kitty Spencer. Middleton often wears tailoring and outerwear from the brand.

Meanwhile, Erdem has become a wardrobe fixture of the young British royals, especially Princess Eugenie and Katharine, Duchess of Kent.

When she went sailing, Middleton opted for an O’Shea wetsuit; a Henri Lloyd baseball cap and Adidas Performance Pureboost X trainers.

Sporty and Royal: The Duke and

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Sporty and Royal: The Duke and

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Sporty and Royal: The Duke and

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Sporty and Royal: The Duke and

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Sporty and Royal: The Duke and

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Sporty and Royal: The Duke and

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Sporty and Royal: The Duke and

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Sporty and Royal: The Duke and

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Sporty and Royal: The Duke and

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Sporty and Royal: The Duke and

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Sporty and Royal: The Duke and

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Sporty and Royal: The Duke and

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Sporty and Royal: The Duke and

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Sporty and Royal: The Duke and

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Sporty and Royal: The Duke and

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Sporty and Royal: The Duke and

Hot Summer Bags

Sporty and Royal: The Duke and

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Sporty and Royal: The Duke and

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Sporty and Royal: The Duke and

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Sporty and Royal: The Duke and

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Sporty and Royal: The Duke and

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Sporty and Royal: The Duke and

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Sporty and Royal: The Duke and

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Sporty and Royal: The Duke and

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Sporty and Royal: The Duke and

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Sporty and Royal: The Duke and

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Sporty and Royal: The Duke and

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Sporty and Royal: The Duke and

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Sporty and Royal: The Duke and

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Sporty and Royal: The Duke and

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Sporty and Royal: The Duke and

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Sporty and Royal: The Duke and

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Sporty and Royal: The Duke and

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Sporty and Royal: The Duke and

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Sporty and Royal: The Duke and

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Sporty and Royal: The Duke and

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Sporty and Royal: The Duke and

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Sporty and Royal: The Duke and

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Sporty and Royal: The Duke and

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Sporty and Royal: The Duke and

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Sporty and Royal: The Duke and

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Sporty and Royal: The Duke and

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Sporty and Royal: The Duke and

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Sporty and Royal: The Duke and

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Sporty and Royal: The Duke and

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Sporty and Royal: The Duke and

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Sporty and Royal: The Duke and

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad