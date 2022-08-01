Sporty Royals: Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Support Local Teams

LONDON — It was a big weekend for England, and sports.

On Sunday night, England women’s national football team won against Germany at the UEFA European Women’s Championship at Wembley stadium. The seated crowd of 87,192 was a record number for any men’s, or women’s, UEFA European Championship match.

It’s the first time that England won a major championship title since 1966.

The home game brought together royals, musicians and politicians.

Former Spice Girls Geri Horner and Mel C sported England football jerseys while posing on Instagram, while the Duke of Cambridge attended the match by himself.

He wore a classic navy two-piece suit with a white shirt and striped tie.

Prince William shakes hands with Alexandra Popp of Germany. Getty Images

Earlier on the day, the prince posted a good luck video message on Instagram to the women’s team, known as the Lionesses. He did it alongside his daughter Princess Charlotte, who was wearing a short sleeved polka dot top.

In Plymouth, in the southwest of England, there were more victories to celebrate as team Great Britain won the special Commonwealth race against New Zealand.

The Duchess of Cambridge, a royal patron of 1851 Trust, the official charity of the Great Britain SailGP team, was there to cheer them on.

The 1851 Trust aims to introduce young people into the fields of science, technology and engineering.

Olympic gold medalist Sir Ben Ainslie led the race, and commented that the duchess was “a really good sailor in her own right. She has sailed with me on foiling boats as well, and we’re expecting a little bit of extra help.”

Prior to the race, Middleton met with young people from the charity and took part in lessons about seagrass conservation.

She wore a pair of tailored shorts from Holland Cooper; a navy and white striped cashmere sweater from Erdem; and white Superga trainers.

All the brands worn by the duchess are part of her usual wardrobe.

Holland Cooper has become a go-to favorite among English socialites such as Viscountess Emma Weymouth and Lady Kitty Spencer. Middleton often wears tailoring and outerwear from the brand.

Meanwhile, Erdem has become a wardrobe fixture of the young British royals, especially Princess Eugenie and Katharine, Duchess of Kent.

When she went sailing, Middleton opted for an O’Shea wetsuit; a Henri Lloyd baseball cap and Adidas Performance Pureboost X trainers.