Introducing Duster, a New Brand of Crisp House Dresses That Works for Women’s Empowerment

Several fashion brands have been built on frilly, country and resorty house dresses, Hill House Home, Doen and Natalie Martin among them. But Melissa Magsaysay and Andrea Racey wanted something different, crisp but comfortable house dresses that made them feel put together, and could also be talking points about the need to value domestic labor.

Enter Duster, the duo’s new brand of modern house dresses with a mission to support the cause of women’s economic empowerment.

For each dress sold (prices are $215 to $240), 2 percent, or roughly $5, will go to Moms First, a nonprofit fighting for affordable child care, paid leave and equal pay for moms.

“Even pre-pandemic I’ve always had swirling in my head these house dresses called dusters — that’s what we call them in the Philippines — that my mother, grandmother, all the women in my life throughout childhood would wear at home,” said Los Angeles-based fashion journalist and brand consultant Magsaysay of her latest venture with Racey, the L.A.-based designer of silk wear brand Helena Quinn.

“I’ve spent years trying to find something like this dress and it’s either too boho, or it doesn’t have enough structure to make me feel pulled together,” she said of seeking a style in the $250 range that could go from school drop-off to a Zoom meeting to lunch.

The Easy Access Abbreviated Duster dress in polka dot. Courtesy

“Hybrid work is here to stay and we have more of those moments in our day now where you could literally just fall on the bed with your laptop and you don’t want to be too precious about what you’re wearing, but you might need to pop up again in 15 minutes to do something where you feel you want to look more presentable,” she said.

She approached Racey for help in production and manufacturing, and the two started ruminating over the house dress as a symbol of women’s care work.

“These are dresses that reflect the work that women and caretakers do that doesn’t have a price tag,” Racey said. “That was highlighted during the pandemic when you saw women pulling out of the workforce at astronomical rates and the mental health toll.…There is a massive infrastructure issue that’s not being addressed because we have no way to measure it economically. It’s not measured in the GDP. Statistically, if women had been paid for all the domestic labor they have done in the last year, they would have made $217,000 and that’s the equivalent of $1.5 trillion that would be added to the U.S. economy. So bringing these two things together, we have this dress as a sartorial talking piece about unpaid domestic labor and caretaking.”

“We keep saying the look of work has changed,” Magsaysay said. “In the Philippines, you can buy [a duster] anywhere — from the corner market, for the equivalent of five U.S. dollars, to an entire floor of a department store in Manila dedicated to them. It’s that ubiquitous and democratic, because we are all caregivers, we are all in this boat together.”

The All Things Duster

Magsaysay was on the founding team of beauty brand Thirteen Lune, and Hollywood activist organization I Am a Voter, while Racey has been involved in a number of charitable endeavors. “So having fashion but also the mission driven piece feels very authentic to everything we’re both doing anyway,” Magsaysay said.

“These dresses are seeing you, valuing the work that you do, and offering you something that is comforting in your days but also continuing to work for you when you take it off,” Racey said.

The duo approached Moms First founder Reshma Saujani after getting to know her work building the nonprofit Girls Who Code and launching Moms First.

“Whether it’s our workplaces or government, we’ve just never designed them for moms,” Saujani said. “Even the workday is nine to five and school days are eight to three. You’re immediately setting up moms who do two-thirds of the caregiving work in our country to fail. We all know the facts that the U.S. is the only industrialized nation that doesn’t have paid leave, 90 percent of low-income moms don’t have a single day off after they have a baby, and 40 percent of parents are now in debt because of the cost of child care. Moms make 58 cents on every dollar made by fathers,” she said, explaining that Moms First is engaging the private sector to see child care as a benefit like family health care, and building a bipartisan community of moms to fight for these policies.

“There’s a sense for moms that something has to change. And I think they feel like with Moms First that finally somebody sees them. So we’re so honored to partner with Duster and the fact that Duster chose us, because less than 2 percent of philanthropic funding goes to women and girls, which is why we’re still oppressed, and because it helps really move culture. I can’t wait to wear some of the dresses on date night,” Saujani said.

The Lennon Duster

“If you look at the cultural images of mothers, it’s like we’re not sexy. We’re not appealing, and there’s a direct correlation between that and not having paid leave and not having child care. You do not value what you do not admire, so there needs to be this movement of brands like Duster who are seeing moms as cool. In the same way we changed culture with Girls Who Code and making coding cool, we have to make being a mom cool.”



Duster is launching with eight styles made in cotton with a bit of stretch, in five colorways each, sizes XS to XL. Everything is manufactured in downtown L.A. by a female-owned and -run factory. Every Duster has pockets and is bra-friendly. The founders anticipate dropping two new styles a month.

The Weekender Duster

They are selling direct-to-consumer at Shopduster.com, with the hope of bringing on a couple of strategic retail partners down the line.

For launch, they have a robust social media plan, with storytelling around the partnership with Moms First on both Duster’s and the nonprofit’s social channels. “The way they roll out their marketing and storytelling through stats and data is a really effective way of putting this information out there and actually moving the needle to get this topic discussed more in the mainstream,” Magsaysay said.