LONDON — Granted, there isn’t much time in between shows and presentations during the busy days of London Fashion Week. But for the lucky ones with a few hours to spare, here are some nine-to-nine ideas.

Start the day at Apple Butter Café in Seven Dials, Covent Garden, at the newly opened East-meets-West all-day café. It serves up Middle Eastern-inspired dishes such as the Croissant Florentine with beetroot sauce and a signature dessert known as The Apple.