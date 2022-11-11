Edie Campbell on Designing a Capsule Collection for Sunspel and Her Favorite Reality TV Shows

LONDON — What does it take to compel Edie Campbell to design a capsule collection?

“I really like that when I went to the factory in Leicester it smelt like tea and biscuits,” the model told WWD about her new venture with British brand Sunspel.

The other factor that convinced her was that the brand designed T-shirts for James Bond while still operating under a sustainable way of producing.

The small collection she designed is made up of a series of pieces inspired by men’s clothing. Campbell was wearing the mustard yellow cable sweater on the Zoom call, which she jokingly admitted that she had worn for four days.

“Men have a quite reliable sort of uniform, when they put on something well made it just looks good. I wanted to translate that into a women’s capsule. It takes a little bit of the legwork out of getting dressed,” she said.

Campbell, who turned 32 in September, confessed that “now more and more I feel settled in how I dress and what I want to look like. The clothes that I feel most comfortable in that I accurately express myself are menswear classics.”

Edie Campbell x Sunspel Courtesy of Sunspel

Jarvis Cocker, Harry Wormwood (Danny DeVito’s character in “Matilda”) and David Bowie were the muses she looked to when designing the pieces, from the checked double breasted blazer to tweed coat; light knit polos and funnel-neck tops, and tailored trousers.

The collection was shot by Campbell’s longtime collaborator Alasdair McLellan in the English countryside.

In her own personal life, she reminisced about the cool girl two years above her in school, who she would take styling cues from, such as wearing shoes with no soles.

Nowadays she’s scouring eBay for a bargain find. “I found a couple of sellers who I’m assuming are factory seconds. This one seller will have everything from Haider Ackermann to really great luxury things,” she said.

“I watch so much trash TV. I’m a sucker for reality TV,” Campbell said, listing her favorites such as “Married at First Sight,” “Love Island,” “Below the Deck” and “Selling the O.C.”

If she could be on one reality television show, what would it be? “I would actually maybe like to be on ‘Selling the O.C.’ or ‘Selling Sunset.’ There’s an English version and I think I could be doing that,” Campbell said.

For right now, Campbell will be settling on selling Sunspel.