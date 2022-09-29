×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: September 29, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Burberry Shares Surge After Daniel Lee Named Chief Creative Officer

Fashion

Dior RTW Spring 2023

Fashion

The Met’s Next Exhibition Will Be Dedicated to Karl Lagerfeld: Sources

Elizabeth Hilfiger’s Mission to Make Foo & Foo the Next Cool-Kid Lifestyle Brand

Now in its first Paris market, Foo & Foo looks to grow a following and add retailers around the globe.

Outside the Foo & Foo spring
Outside the Foo & Foo spring 2023 runway show. Courtesy of Chiemeka Offor

Elizabeth Hilfiger is on a mission to take her brand Foo & Foo from an alternative indie label to something much greater. The designer began her first Paris market this week after a successful first New York Fashion Week show staged earlier this month — all part of her plan to double the company’s sales over the next year.

Foo & Foo’s well-priced, American-made versatile basics offer a kind of edge that speaks to the Olivia Rodrigo generation. The distressed thermal T-shirts, bungee cord skirts, slouchy jeans and sweatpants are largely priced under $200, and top out under $500. T-shirts and easy layering pieces can run around $80.

Related Galleries

For Hilfiger, who attended the Rhode Island School of Design and launched her line with a range of screen-printed oversize T-shirts and hoodies in 2018, Foo & Foo is representative of her own personal evolution. The brand’s offering grew more sophisticated and wide-reaching over the pandemic, and she felt like it was the right time to show it off.

“Last spring I did a soft collection with a pop-up in New York. which was really good. I just feel like the world of Foo & Foo had reached a full brand vision and wasn’t being understood so I wanted to have a show in New York where I grew up and a lot of our community is based,” said Hilfiger.

She continued: “The brand just shows how my style has personally evolved and matured a bit. I don’t feel like I have to be in a hoodie to feel safe and I wanted this season to really focus on what I wanted in my closet. I wanted it a little more body conscious — not tight — but things that are adjustable and feel good to wear.”

Outside the Foo & Foo spring 2023 runway show. Courtesy of Chiemeka Offor

While some items — like her signature drawstring sweatpants that pool at the ankle for a “just so” effect — seem simple at first glance, Hilfiger says everything is carefully considered. Those sweats, for instance, were in development, “for a good year and a half. We have multiple fittings for each sweatshirt and T-shirt.”

This season, Hilfiger also introduced more modular pieces by collaborating with Techniche — a company that develops technical fabrics to help those at risk of extreme heat exposure. Hilfiger was inspired by sweltering Los Angeles days over the summer, and felt like she could offer wardrobe solutions to make life more comfortable amid climate change.

To make things cohesive, and memorable, Hilfiger took a page from her father Tommy’s playbook. Most designs come affixed with a visible “Foo & Foo” branded ribbon — helping drive a visible notion of community. “I am kind of jaded about logo branding from growing up with my dad and all the clothes and stuff so I feel like it’s second nature to put a logo on something. We created that webbing a while ago, so I thought it would be cool to incorporate it again — we did it as a reflective logo this season which I thought was subtle and nice,” Hilfiger said.

This week, Hilfiger is exhibiting at a new Paris showroom concept called Together, which also features brands including Palomo Spain and Luchen. She is helped by two new hires to drive her brand forward. Matthew Newman, previously of Farfetch has been hired as president and Lauren Butterworth, formerly of Amiri, is the brand’s marketing director.

Newman said of his goals for the company: “We are hoping with doing a show and with Lauren helping accelerate our brand messaging through proper channels, that we can reach a community [that] has yet to realize who we are. With this increasing brand footprint we hope to double our business — we have been on an indie level thus far, so we are taking a really coordinated effort to increase visibility.”

Foo & Foo currently has a few wholesale accounts in Japan but is hoping its market week efforts will help grow its reach in Asia while establishing a foothold in Europe and North America.

Is Foo & Foo The Next

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Is Foo & Foo The Next

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Is Foo & Foo The Next

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Is Foo & Foo The Next

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Is Foo & Foo The Next

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Is Foo & Foo The Next

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Is Foo & Foo The Next

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Is Foo & Foo The Next

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Is Foo & Foo The Next

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Is Foo & Foo The Next

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Is Foo & Foo The Next

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Is Foo & Foo The Next

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Is Foo & Foo The Next

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Is Foo & Foo The Next

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Is Foo & Foo The Next

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Is Foo & Foo The Next

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Is Foo & Foo The Next

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Is Foo & Foo The Next

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Is Foo & Foo The Next

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Is Foo & Foo The Next

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Is Foo & Foo The Next

Hot Summer Bags

Is Foo & Foo The Next

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Is Foo & Foo The Next

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Is Foo & Foo The Next

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Is Foo & Foo The Next

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Is Foo & Foo The Next

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Is Foo & Foo The Next

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Is Foo & Foo The Next

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Is Foo & Foo The Next

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Is Foo & Foo The Next

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Is Foo & Foo The Next

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Is Foo & Foo The Next

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Is Foo & Foo The Next

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Is Foo & Foo The Next

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Is Foo & Foo The Next

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Is Foo & Foo The Next

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Is Foo & Foo The Next

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Is Foo & Foo The Next

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Is Foo & Foo The Next

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Is Foo & Foo The Next

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Is Foo & Foo The Next

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Is Foo & Foo The Next

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Is Foo & Foo The Next

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Is Foo & Foo The Next

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Is Foo & Foo The Next

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad