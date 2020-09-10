EMCE, a Los Angeles-based sustainable label with an androgynous bent, will launch today with the opening of sales market for its spring 2021 collection. A blend between a refined California aesthetic with timeless silhouettes, the collection is minimal with innovative details, unique and uncomplicated, offering versatility at a time when shoppers are likely looking for pieces that work for home and elsewhere.

Founded by Morgan Childers, the name takes it cues from the phonetic of the designer’s initials “MC.” Childers studied at The Art Institute of Chicago and cut her teeth at Rick Owens, Re/Done and Stampd, which all contributed to her androgynous and transparent approach. “As a female men’s wear designer the gender lines between collections seemed more and more blurred,” she said. “I wanted to make clothing that’s accessible, without the labels.”

“I wanted to challenge myself and see if I could do it transparently, and be really open about the materials I’m using, and making things in L.A. with a viable factory.” Sustainable materials include sleek vegan leather cut into outerwear lined with upcycled fabrics sourced in L.A., hemp and organic cotton T-shirts and tank tops, and buttons made from corozo nuts. Standouts include piecemeal pants made of vegan leather and recycled cotton provided by ISKO, and a fluid two-tone polo shirt that could be tightened by metal clasps to form a shirtdress.

“It’s a good time for young designers,” she added. “The stage is a little more quiet. This is something I started researching over two years ago and it’s nice to see other designers that have come out highlighting the importance of sustainability in a more realistic way. I’m excited to see the response.”