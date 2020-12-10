Coveteur cofounder Métier Creative founder and self-proclaimed “serial entrepreneur” Erin Kleinberg’s latest venture, ready-to-wear label Sidia, has expanded with the debut of chic lounge sets.

In early 2020, Kleinberg not only bought out her investors in Métier Creative, but experienced the loss of her grandmother, Sidia, while relaunching the ready-to-wear label in the midst of a pandemic. Sidia’s inspirational life stories, as a Holocaust survivor, immigrant and elegant matriarch of her family, influenced Kleinberg to root the label in the celebration of women’s legacies through versatile, comfortable and put-together wardrobe staples for women across cultures, background, races and experiences. “I’m here to live her legacy and create products that allow us to live our lives with ease,” Kleinberg explained, noting goals to expand the label into a full-fledged lifestyle brand.

Plans to unveil luxe lounge sets organically followed the brand’s early success of its ultrasoft caftans. The sets include a matching monochromatic loose-fitting deep V-neck cardigan with tortoise print buttons and ankle-length-wide palazzo pants in a cozy bamboo rib. Offered in multiple colorways — Cosmic Blvd (black), Pearl Gate (white), Sierra Madre (sage green) and Action (icy blue) — the sets retail for $198 and are available on the brand’s e-commerce site.