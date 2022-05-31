EXCLUSIVE: By Far Opens First Retail Store on Melrose Place in L.A.

The light-filled, organic-modern interior was developed with New York design studio De-yan, using AI to analyze By Far’s social platforms and translate them into a color palette. It includes a mood-lifting bright orange VIP room, and a circular recessed seating ring to hang out and try on shoes. (Prices range from $155 for scarves and bag charms to $630 for large bags, with shoes falling in between.)

By Far Rachel bag. Courtesy

The custom floor is made from imperial green marble and travertine stones mimicking the brand’s croco pattern. Soft art and design pieces by up-and-coming brands like Rodi Studio, along with one-of-a-kind vintage furniture pieces by the Italian painter and sculptor Lino Bersani, accent the space.

By Far was launched in Bulgaria in 2016 by three cofounders — sisters Sabina Gyosheva, who is the chief executive officer, and Valentina Ignatova, who is the chief marketing officer, and their friend Denitsa Bumbarova, who is chief creative officer. The collection is designed between Sofia, Bulgaria; Sydney, and London, and sold through more than 300 retail accounts worldwide.

The brand first gained notice for its shoes, including the Claude lace-up, square-toed boot.

When Jane Fonda hit the red carpet at Cannes in 2018 in white, square-toe By Far Este boots, the fitness guru dropped to the ground to demonstrate her scissor kicks.

The brand experienced more growth when it launched bags in 2018, with Mimi Cuttrell snapping them up for her clients Gigi and Bella Hadid, who wore the cult styles alongside their Bottega Veneta and Louis Vuitton. The relationship has continued and the stylist collaborated with By Far on a capsule collection in stores now.

“We felt like we have so many connections with those special girls based here, and we love L.A. In the beginning lots of people thought we were an L.A. brand,” Gyosheva said during an interview at the Instagram-loved Alfred next door to the store. “We are a very digital brand so it was a journey to learn who we are in a physical sense.”

“We wanted to create a place where our community and guests would feel comfortable and connected,” Bumbarova said.

By Far founders Denitsa Bumbarova, Sabina Gyosheva and Valentina Ignatova. Courtesy

When asked about being early to ’90s nostalgia, which has seen nearly every other brand jumping on the bandwagon, Prada and Celine included, Bumbarova said, “I lived through the ’90s, I’m almost 43 so those were my teenage years. I was also modeling a little outside Bulgaria at the time and it was my style.”