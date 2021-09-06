×
EXCLUSIVE: Dior Kicks Off Collaboration With Paris Saint-Germain Soccer Team

Dior men’s artistic director Kim Jones has designed looks for the players ranging from casual to formal.

Gianluigi Donnarumma, Neymar Jr., Marco Verratti,
Gianluigi Donnarumma, Neymar Jr., Marco Verratti, Abdou Diallo, Leandro Paredes and Sergio Ramos wearing formal Dior outfits. Courtesy of Brett Lloyd/Dior

PARIS — Call it pitch-perfect. Dior men’s artistic director Kim Jones has designed looks to be worn by the star-studded Paris Saint-Germain soccer team for the next two seasons.

“The decision to collaborate with PSG for the official wardrobe of the team came quite naturally, as we share values that we consider essential, such as the quest for excellence, surpassing oneself, collective performance and the power of perpetual reinvention,” said Pietro Beccari, president and chief executive officer of Christian Dior Couture.

“This symbolic alliance marks a new and totally unprecedented chapter in the history of Dior, which for the first time has signed a partnership in the world of sports with a club whose international renown and unique leadership make these passions shine throughout the world,” he continued, adding that soccer “instills a sense of team spirit, perseverance and the will to never give up — all fundamental key values for me and my teams at Dior.”

The looks Jones designed for the players come in black and navy-blue hues, and range from casual to dressed up.

A sketch of casual and formal looks created by Dior for Paris Saint-Germain players.
A sketch of casual and formal looks created by Dior for Paris Saint-Germain players. Courtesy of Dior

For leisurewear, there’s a Harrington jacket, knitted sweater and polo shirt, each coming with an embroidered “Paris Saint-Germain” patch and the “CD Icon” initials. Dior Explorer derbies in black leather with the Dior Oblique motif have insoles embossed with the player’s jersey number.

On the more formal side are a cashmere coat, jacket, shirt and pants. Shoes-wise are Dior Timeless cap toe Derbies, also with embossed interiors.

Accessories include a Saddle bag in black grained calfskin, jacquard tie with a Paris Saint-Germain logo, cashmere scarf and reversible belt.

Paris Saint-Germain is among the top soccer teams worldwide. It has won 27 trophies in 10 years — and 43 since its creation in 1970 — attracting superstar players such as Ronaldinho, David Beckham, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and more recently Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr. and Kylian Mbappé.

Paris Saint-Germain has built up more than 140 million fans on social media and today has offices in Doha, Qatar; Shanghai; China, and Singapore.

Hugo Boss was most recently the official dresser of Paris Saint-Germain soccer players.

