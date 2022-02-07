EXCLUSIVE: Paris Fashion Week to Feature 45 Physical Shows Including Off-White

PARIS – Paris Fashion Week for the women’s fall collections will feature 45 physical runway shows, with newcomers including The Row and Vtmnts, and an Off-White show paying tribute to the brand’s late founder Virgil Abloh, according to the preliminary schedule published by the Fédération de la Couture et de la Mode on Monday.

The event, set to run from Feb. 28 to March 8, will feature 95 brands in total, with 37 physical presentations, and 13 digital-only shows.

The Off-White show is scheduled for Feb. 28 at 8 p.m., kicking off a week featuring runway displays by brands including Dior, Saint Laurent, Balmain, Chloé, Rick Owens, Loewe, Hermès, Balenciaga, Valentino, Givenchy, Stella McCartney, Louis Vuitton, Chanel and Miu Miu.

Louis Vuitton, which traditionally closes the week, has switched to a 2.30 p.m. slot on March 7, the day before last. Marine Serre is due to return to the runway after several seasons of digital shows, with a display on March 4 at 9 p.m., while Lanvin has opted for a digital presentation on March 5 at 10 a.m. instead of a runway show.

The Row, the New York City-based luxury brand headed by Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen, previously showed in Paris in 2015, combining a showroom presentation with a clients-only show at the 17th-century Château de Courances, an hour outside Paris. Its show this season is due to take place on March 2 at 11.30 a.m.

Vtmnts, the new brand from Zürich-based Vetements, had initially announced its intention to show during the men’s collections in January, but subsequently dropped off the calendar. It is now expected to stage its first physical show on March 4 at 8 p.m.

The season’s other newcomers on the physical show schedule also include Ester Manas, which was billed as a presentation last season, although designers Ester Manas and Balthazar Delepierre actually staged a runway display for their body-positive collection. The brand will show on March 5 at 10.30 a.m. Rounding off the additions in this section are Germanier, Petar Petrov and Vaquera.

On the official presentations schedule, the federation is welcoming Germany’s Anne Isabella, showing in Paris for the first time; CFCL, the label founded by former Issey Miyake Men artistic director Yusuke Takahashi; French designer Alphonse Maitrepierre’s eponymous brand Maitrepierre; Belgian designer Meryll Rogge, and Hungarian fashion brand Nanushka.

They will be joined by Rui, the genderless label founded by Chinese designer China’s Rui Zhou, one of the joint winners of the Karl Lagerfeld Special Jury Prize at last year’s edition of the LVMH Prize for Young Designers, and Dutch brand Sheltersuit.

