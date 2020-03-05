MILAN — Super, the fashion trade show organized by Pitti Immagine and running Feb. 20 to 23 here, had a good public response but ended with a drop in visitors, due to the coronavirus outbreak in Italy, which affected the last day of the event. The total number of visitors for its 90 exhibitors was 4,500 compared with 5,700 in February a year ago, with more than 20 percent coming from 50 countries.

Japan remains the trade show’s first market, followed by Spain, France, Germany, Switzerland, Greece and the U.S. “We have mainly seen a drop in Italian buyers, while international ones showed good numbers,” explained Raffaello Napoleone, Pitti Immagine’s chief executive officer. “The critical point remains our domestic market, which was already suffering” before the COVID-19 emergency.