×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: May 17, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Accessories

Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Blackpink’s Lisa Attend Bulgari High Jewelry Show in Venice

Business

In New York, Century 21 Makes a Comeback

Runway

Gucci Cruise 2024 Lands at Seoul’s Historic Gyeongbokgung Palace

Fabiana Filippi Appoints Its First Creative Director

Designer Lucia De Vito has been tapped for the role and will present her first collection for the brand during Milan Fashion Week in September.

Lucia De Vito
Lucia De Vito Courtesy of Fabiana Filippi

MILAN — Fabiana Filippi has a new creative director — the first since the label was established in 1985 in Perugia, in central Italy, by brothers Giacomo and Mario Filippi Coccetta. 

Designer Lucia De Vito has been tasked with leading the company’s ready-to-wear and women’s accessories collections, as well as overseeing the brand image, which since last year has undergone a revamping. 

De Vito has previously worked at fashion houses including Jil Sander, Valentino, Chloè, as well as Emilio Pucci. She will present her first collection for Fabiana Filippi in September, during Milan Fashion Week. 

Related Galleries

The founders and owners of the company jointly stated that they are confident De Vito “will lead the creative team with a clear and unique vision. Her valuable experience will be fundamental in defining this further evolution in our brand’s history.”

On her end, the designer underscored the brand’s ability to build “an ideal of authentic, essential femininity, expressed with intelligence and elegance.” De Vito added she’s eager “to offer my experience and my idea of creativity, made up of continuous contaminations between art, fashion and design.”

The designer’s appointment follows Aldo Gotti’s hire as chief executive officer of the company earlier this year. Gotti, to whom De Vito will report, has previously held executive roles within the Prada Group and at Stella McCartney. Most recently, he was general manager of omnichannel fashion retailer Modes, contributing to its growth.

At Fabiana Filippi, the executive has been tasked with the same mission, enhancing the positioning strategy of the brand and accelerating its growth and development at a global level.

“Thirty-eight years after its foundation, Fabiana Filippi continues its evolution, both creatively and stylistically. Lucia will know how to be the interpreter of its history, leading the brand towards a contemporary narrative, strong in its modern vision of design and femininity,” said Gotti. 

Fabiana Filippi has a long tradition in knitwear and is known for its cashmere designs, but over the years has developed a total look. As reported, the company tweaked its logo and revamped its brand identity, as well as unveiled a new store concept developed by architect Patricia Urquiola, with a first unit in Milan in 2022. Product-wise, last year the brand partnered with Sansovino 6 founder and knitwear master Edward Buchanan to develop a capsule collection, which marked another first for the company. 

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Fabiana Filippi Appoints Lucia De Vito as Its First Creative Director

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Fabiana Filippi Appoints Lucia De Vito as Its First Creative Director

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Fabiana Filippi Appoints Lucia De Vito as Its First Creative Director

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Fabiana Filippi Appoints Lucia De Vito as Its First Creative Director

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Fabiana Filippi Appoints Lucia De Vito as Its First Creative Director

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Fabiana Filippi Appoints Lucia De Vito as Its First Creative Director

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Fabiana Filippi Appoints Lucia De Vito as Its First Creative Director

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Fabiana Filippi Appoints Lucia De Vito as Its First Creative Director

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Fabiana Filippi Appoints Lucia De Vito as Its First Creative Director

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Fabiana Filippi Appoints Lucia De Vito as Its First Creative Director

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Fabiana Filippi Appoints Lucia De Vito as Its First Creative Director

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Fabiana Filippi Appoints Lucia De Vito as Its First Creative Director

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Fabiana Filippi Appoints Lucia De Vito as Its First Creative Director

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Fabiana Filippi Appoints Lucia De Vito as Its First Creative Director

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Fabiana Filippi Appoints Lucia De Vito as Its First Creative Director

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Fabiana Filippi Appoints Lucia De Vito as Its First Creative Director

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Fabiana Filippi Appoints Lucia De Vito as Its First Creative Director

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Fabiana Filippi Appoints Lucia De Vito as Its First Creative Director

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Fabiana Filippi Appoints Lucia De Vito as Its First Creative Director

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Fabiana Filippi Appoints Lucia De Vito as Its First Creative Director

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Fabiana Filippi Appoints Lucia De Vito as Its First Creative Director

Hot Summer Bags

Fabiana Filippi Appoints Lucia De Vito as Its First Creative Director

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Fabiana Filippi Appoints Lucia De Vito as Its First Creative Director

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Fabiana Filippi Appoints Lucia De Vito as Its First Creative Director

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Fabiana Filippi Appoints Lucia De Vito as Its First Creative Director

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Fabiana Filippi Appoints Lucia De Vito as Its First Creative Director

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Fabiana Filippi Appoints Lucia De Vito as Its First Creative Director

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Fabiana Filippi Appoints Lucia De Vito as Its First Creative Director

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Fabiana Filippi Appoints Lucia De Vito as Its First Creative Director

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Fabiana Filippi Appoints Lucia De Vito as Its First Creative Director

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Fabiana Filippi Appoints Lucia De Vito as Its First Creative Director

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Fabiana Filippi Appoints Lucia De Vito as Its First Creative Director

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Fabiana Filippi Appoints Lucia De Vito as Its First Creative Director

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Fabiana Filippi Appoints Lucia De Vito as Its First Creative Director

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Fabiana Filippi Appoints Lucia De Vito as Its First Creative Director

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Fabiana Filippi Appoints Lucia De Vito as Its First Creative Director

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Fabiana Filippi Appoints Lucia De Vito as Its First Creative Director

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Fabiana Filippi Appoints Lucia De Vito as Its First Creative Director

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Fabiana Filippi Appoints Lucia De Vito as Its First Creative Director

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Fabiana Filippi Appoints Lucia De Vito as Its First Creative Director

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Fabiana Filippi Appoints Lucia De Vito as Its First Creative Director

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad