Fabiana Filippi Appoints Its First Creative Director

MILAN — Fabiana Filippi has a new creative director — the first since the label was established in 1985 in Perugia, in central Italy, by brothers Giacomo and Mario Filippi Coccetta.

Designer Lucia De Vito has been tasked with leading the company’s ready-to-wear and women’s accessories collections, as well as overseeing the brand image, which since last year has undergone a revamping.

De Vito has previously worked at fashion houses including Jil Sander, Valentino, Chloè, as well as Emilio Pucci. She will present her first collection for Fabiana Filippi in September, during Milan Fashion Week.

The founders and owners of the company jointly stated that they are confident De Vito “will lead the creative team with a clear and unique vision. Her valuable experience will be fundamental in defining this further evolution in our brand’s history.”

On her end, the designer underscored the brand’s ability to build “an ideal of authentic, essential femininity, expressed with intelligence and elegance.” De Vito added she’s eager “to offer my experience and my idea of creativity, made up of continuous contaminations between art, fashion and design.”

The designer’s appointment follows Aldo Gotti’s hire as chief executive officer of the company earlier this year. Gotti, to whom De Vito will report, has previously held executive roles within the Prada Group and at Stella McCartney. Most recently, he was general manager of omnichannel fashion retailer Modes, contributing to its growth.

At Fabiana Filippi, the executive has been tasked with the same mission, enhancing the positioning strategy of the brand and accelerating its growth and development at a global level.

“Thirty-eight years after its foundation, Fabiana Filippi continues its evolution, both creatively and stylistically. Lucia will know how to be the interpreter of its history, leading the brand towards a contemporary narrative, strong in its modern vision of design and femininity,” said Gotti.

Fabiana Filippi has a long tradition in knitwear and is known for its cashmere designs, but over the years has developed a total look. As reported, the company tweaked its logo and revamped its brand identity, as well as unveiled a new store concept developed by architect Patricia Urquiola, with a first unit in Milan in 2022. Product-wise, last year the brand partnered with Sansovino 6 founder and knitwear master Edward Buchanan to develop a capsule collection, which marked another first for the company.