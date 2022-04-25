Fall 2022 Trend: Head to Toe Leather

Leather and the fall season — it’s a combination that has continued to thrive as a go-to look from the runway to street style over the years, especially in the outerwear category. But across the fall 2022 runways, presentations and appointments, luxury, emerging and contemporary designers amped up the look with new, unexpected layers from head to toe with alternative, faux and real leather fashions.

From topcoats and moto jackets to jumpsuits and dresses — even tank tops and miniskirts from Bottega Veneta and Diesel by Glenn Martens — designers like Miu Miu, Alaïa, Khaite, Versace, Alexander McQueen, 16Arlington, Acne and more, sent a message that layering up in leather is a dominant trend for the fall season.

Following the New York, London, Milan and Paris fashion weeks, head-to-toe leather looks continued to prevail as a dominant trend across New York’s MAGIC and Coterie contemporary trade shows. For instance, Lamarque’s lamb leather miniskirt (styled with Maryam Nassir Zadeh’s coco lambskin jacket, thigh-high Charles and Keith leather boots and Vitality Designs jewelry), as well as its lamb leather and ponte di roma top and gray-blue lamb leather Hot Shorts (worn here with Rejina Pyo’s faux leather snake print jacket). Additionally, emerging designer Elena Velez debuted a chic utilitarian crop top and utility pant, styled with young label SRVC’s maroon leather trenchcoat.

Whether on the runways across cities or on the trade show floors at New York’s Jacob K. Javits Center, designers sent a message that layering is the key to the fall 2022 head-to-toe leather trend.