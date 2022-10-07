×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: October 7, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Jared Leto Is Making a Movie About Karl Lagerfeld

Fashion

Los Angeles Fashion Week Picks New Hollywood Locations and Expands Offerings

Fashion

Franca Fendi Dies at 87

Farrow & Ball on the Increasingly Blurred Line Between Interior Design and Fashion Trends

For the first time in four years, the cult paint company has introduced new colors that speak to wider aesthetic culture.

Farrow & Ball's new Selvedge color (upper walls), inspired by raw denim.
Farrow & Ball's new Selvedge color (upper walls), inspired by raw denim. Courtesy/Farrow & Ball

Farrow and Ball — the cult, sustainable paint company whose colors often define wider home fashion trends — has introduced 11 new hues this month.

The U.K.-based brand only releases new paint tints every four years, leaving enough time to be influenced by shifts in wider culture. This latest cycle provided quite the whammy of inspiration — a global pandemic changed the way that most people interact with their living spaces and thus, interior design. Homes were inaugurated as part of one’s larger fashion statement, and the women in charge of developing Farrow & Ball’s new colors felt a responsibility to meet this moment with bold new colors.

Related Galleries

Color curator Joa Studholme, said: “I spend a lot of time in people’s houses and help them choose colors. The first thing I do is look at what people are wearing as an indication of their tolerance to color. Compared to five years ago, it’s chalk and cheese. Five years ago it was about layering grays and not wanting to express ourselves too much and now it’s about creating memories.”

The colorist, “started thinking about [our new colors] during lockdown and it felt a little bit like rearranging our wardrobe — checking which colors we wanted to wear or enhance with our existing colors. It was about sifting through and making adjustments.”

Among the new colors are Bamboozle, a modernist red-orange and Whirlybird, a cheerful and crisp green. There are fashion references as well, like Selvedge, a dusty mid-blue inspired by raw denim, and Tailor Tack, a warm beige with the slightest pink undertone that was developed in ode to the tailoring thread used in haute couture ateliers. They join established F&B colors like Studio Green, Sulking Room Pink and Railings, names that design-heads rattle off like brands unto their own.

Farrow & Ball’s new Tailor Tack color, inspired by thread used in Haute Couture ateliers.

Studholme, along with Farrow & Ball’s head of creative Charlotte Cosby said that their new colors’ tranquil optimism and buttoned-up attitude were deliberate.

Studholme said that the new formality of Farrow & Ball’s colors comes from the idea that, “it’s like how we are putting on a shirt and skirt after wearing sweatpants for years. The same thing applies to our homes, people want more formal areas.”

Cosby added: “I think we would all agree that with the amount of bad things going on the world, we all need a bit of optimism. Through the ages we’ve needed a bit of color to get ourselves out of a recession. If you look back at the U.K. in the ’60s, there are loads of bright colors. At home you can control that mood and feeling.”

The two women are seeing a new trend emerge in home color — an increasing number of people are painting the inside of their cabinetry with bright accent colors. “It’s like having a fuchsia pink lining in a black suit,” said Studholme, referring to the increasingly blurred line between apparel and interior fashion choices. “It’s just in the cupboard so it gives you an amazing flash of color. We are seeing people have secret pockets of things they’ve done for themselves, like painting the inside of a closet bright orange. It helps you smile and feel good.”

The color in one’s Zoom background also continues to be a consideration. Cosby said that she recommends choosing a color that is flattering, while Studholme added: “People seem to like to have bookcases behind them, and if they do have shelves, I tell them to paint them the same color as the walls so there are no distractions.”

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head to Toe: Transitioning your wardrobe

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Farrow & Ball Dissects the Growing Link Between Interior Design and Fashion

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Farrow & Ball Dissects the Growing Link Between Interior Design and Fashion

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Farrow & Ball Dissects the Growing Link Between Interior Design and Fashion

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Farrow & Ball Dissects the Growing Link Between Interior Design and Fashion

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Farrow & Ball Dissects the Growing Link Between Interior Design and Fashion

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Farrow & Ball Dissects the Growing Link Between Interior Design and Fashion

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Farrow & Ball Dissects the Growing Link Between Interior Design and Fashion

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Farrow & Ball Dissects the Growing Link Between Interior Design and Fashion

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Farrow & Ball Dissects the Growing Link Between Interior Design and Fashion

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Farrow & Ball Dissects the Growing Link Between Interior Design and Fashion

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Farrow & Ball Dissects the Growing Link Between Interior Design and Fashion

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Farrow & Ball Dissects the Growing Link Between Interior Design and Fashion

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Farrow & Ball Dissects the Growing Link Between Interior Design and Fashion

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Farrow & Ball Dissects the Growing Link Between Interior Design and Fashion

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Farrow & Ball Dissects the Growing Link Between Interior Design and Fashion

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Farrow & Ball Dissects the Growing Link Between Interior Design and Fashion

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Farrow & Ball Dissects the Growing Link Between Interior Design and Fashion

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Farrow & Ball Dissects the Growing Link Between Interior Design and Fashion

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Farrow & Ball Dissects the Growing Link Between Interior Design and Fashion

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Farrow & Ball Dissects the Growing Link Between Interior Design and Fashion

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Farrow & Ball Dissects the Growing Link Between Interior Design and Fashion

Hot Summer Bags

Farrow & Ball Dissects the Growing Link Between Interior Design and Fashion

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Farrow & Ball Dissects the Growing Link Between Interior Design and Fashion

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Farrow & Ball Dissects the Growing Link Between Interior Design and Fashion

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Farrow & Ball Dissects the Growing Link Between Interior Design and Fashion

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Farrow & Ball Dissects the Growing Link Between Interior Design and Fashion

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Farrow & Ball Dissects the Growing Link Between Interior Design and Fashion

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Farrow & Ball Dissects the Growing Link Between Interior Design and Fashion

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Farrow & Ball Dissects the Growing Link Between Interior Design and Fashion

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Farrow & Ball Dissects the Growing Link Between Interior Design and Fashion

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Farrow & Ball Dissects the Growing Link Between Interior Design and Fashion

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Farrow & Ball Dissects the Growing Link Between Interior Design and Fashion

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Farrow & Ball Dissects the Growing Link Between Interior Design and Fashion

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Farrow & Ball Dissects the Growing Link Between Interior Design and Fashion

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Farrow & Ball Dissects the Growing Link Between Interior Design and Fashion

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Farrow & Ball Dissects the Growing Link Between Interior Design and Fashion

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Farrow & Ball Dissects the Growing Link Between Interior Design and Fashion

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Farrow & Ball Dissects the Growing Link Between Interior Design and Fashion

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Farrow & Ball Dissects the Growing Link Between Interior Design and Fashion

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Farrow & Ball Dissects the Growing Link Between Interior Design and Fashion

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Farrow & Ball Dissects the Growing Link Between Interior Design and Fashion

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Farrow & Ball Dissects the Growing Link Between Interior Design and Fashion

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Farrow & Ball Dissects the Growing Link Between Interior Design and Fashion

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Farrow & Ball Dissects the Growing Link Between Interior Design and Fashion

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Farrow & Ball Dissects the Growing Link Between Interior Design and Fashion

Video: The Business of Street Style

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad