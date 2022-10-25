×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: October 25, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Business

The Word on Tommy

Fashion

Michael Burke Delves Into the Psychology, and Craft, of Luxury

Fashion Brand Grover Rad Pokes the Patriarchy With Billionaires in Space Collection

L.A. designer Lizzie Grover Rad is not afraid to tackle the tough topics.

Lizzie Grover Rad
L.A. designer Lizzie Grover Rad. courtesy

In the shadow of increasing political divisiveness, turmoil in the U.S. and Europe and the continuing Russian invasion of Ukraine, the spring 2023 runway collections were surprisingly apolitical, aside from Ye’s controversial White Lives Matter T-shirts, which turned out to be only the tip of the iceberg of his hate speech that continues to reverberate, as brands split with him.

But Los Angeles, California, designer Lizzie Grover Rad is not shying away from difficult subjects; in fact, she’s running toward them, building her brand on sparking conversation about issues like reproductive rights (season one) and the billionaire space race that’s the next frontier for capitalism (season two).

Related Galleries

“You can look at it from a lot of different angles, but it’s interesting that the people with the most amount of money all have the same pursuit,” Rad said during a preview of her second collection. “I wonder if there’s something more to it that we don’t know.…Deep state stuff,” she smiled, adding that she loves to “poke the patriarchy.”

“There’s also an obvious environmental angle, so that’s a portion of the collection,” she said, pointing out a corset and pants set in a print developed from an apocalyptic 16th-century oil painting, depicting ghouls, hounds and beheadings, among other harrowing scenes. “This is from a fragment of a ‘Mars God of War’ tapestry referring to the violence of man, and the lengths we’ll go to in all pursuits throughout history,” she said of another print.

Grover Rad Collection 2 Aaron Feaver

After seeing it online, Rad licensed the artwork, another throughline to her approach. For her first season, in April, she commissioned feminist artists Aline Kominsky-Crumb and her daughter Sophie Crumb to create an original comic strip titled “4 Shades of Abortion” about their own abortions over a 53-year span, showing the difference between Aline’s pre-Roe v. Wade abortion in the U.S. and Sophie’s early 2000s abortion in France, an altogether more pleasant experience.

Grover Rad Season One

Rad also drew on references to “The Scarlet Letter” on a beautiful midnight blue silk boxy blazer with the Nathanial Hawthorne quote, “She had not known the weight until she felt the freedom,” across the back. Mesh pieces with graphic depictions of an idealized female body also speak to questions of liberation and objectification. Twenty-five percent of proceeds from the first collection have gone to the Yellow Hammer fund — a reproductive justice organization in the deep South. 

Her collections, with pieces priced $150 to $10,000, are made in L.A. and sold direct-to-consumer for now. But Rad is hoping to find a retail partner.

Grover Rad Collection 2 Aaron Feaver

“Business is good, abortion is clearly a tough topic to wear and launch with but I felt strongly about that,” said Rad, who got her start in interior design, cofounding the app Hutch, and raising venture capital funding from Tinder cofounder Sean Rad, among others.

The two entrepreneurs ended up marrying, and last year, Architectural Digest called their drop-dead-gorgeous Jane Hallworth-designed Hollywood Hills home “the hottest ticket in town” with its double-height living room and idiosyncratic home offices.

Clearly, if not billionaire, they’ve got millionaire tastes. In Lizzie Grover Rad’s office, there’s a massive disco ball, which she hand-distressed herself, alongside furnishings by Osvaldo Borsani, Gio Ponti, Gabriella Crespi, and an orgiastic George Condo painting.

Grover Rad Collection 2 Aaron Feaver

No doubt, there’s a naughty side to Rad, whose latest collection features a jean jacket with an image of a 1970s male porn star holding a firing rocket like a phallus, and a draped dress with a subtle in flagrante delicto scene. On the activist front, a T-shirt with rallying cry “Make Mars a Matriarchy” can be worn with white jeans printed with Galileo’s drawings of the moon’s surface.

There are more quietly elegant pieces, too, including a stunning bronze “Andromeda” fringe beaded column dress, a black velvet jacket with silver thread embroidery referencing conspiracy theories around crop circles, and an ivory bias cut “stardust” scattered slip looking to the cosmos.

The piece de resistance is a draped brown silk gala gown that can be worn with a 3D-printed chimpanzee on the shoulder, attached via magnet, as a vision of an alternative history, perhaps, for Ham and the other monkeys and apes launched into space against their will during the space race.

Grover Rad Collection 2 Aaron Feaver

“What we will we step on to get to the next chapter is represented by Ham in a few different places in the collection,” she said, adding that she might wear the gown to the LACMA Art+Film gala. She’s already worn what she calls the “cunnilingus” dress to a gallery dinner.

What if she saw Jeff Bezos or Elon Musk while wearing on of her billionaires in space pieces? “They might appreciate it, how can you not laugh. You could make a friend.”

And definitely start a conversation.

Grover Rad Collection 2 Aaron Feaver
Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

New Luxury Fashion Brand Grover Rad is Making Political Statements Part of its DNA

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

New Luxury Fashion Brand Grover Rad is Making Political Statements Part of its DNA

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

New Luxury Fashion Brand Grover Rad is Making Political Statements Part of its DNA

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

New Luxury Fashion Brand Grover Rad is Making Political Statements Part of its DNA

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

New Luxury Fashion Brand Grover Rad is Making Political Statements Part of its DNA

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

New Luxury Fashion Brand Grover Rad is Making Political Statements Part of its DNA

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

New Luxury Fashion Brand Grover Rad is Making Political Statements Part of its DNA

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

New Luxury Fashion Brand Grover Rad is Making Political Statements Part of its DNA

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

New Luxury Fashion Brand Grover Rad is Making Political Statements Part of its DNA

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

New Luxury Fashion Brand Grover Rad is Making Political Statements Part of its DNA

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

New Luxury Fashion Brand Grover Rad is Making Political Statements Part of its DNA

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

New Luxury Fashion Brand Grover Rad is Making Political Statements Part of its DNA

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

New Luxury Fashion Brand Grover Rad is Making Political Statements Part of its DNA

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

New Luxury Fashion Brand Grover Rad is Making Political Statements Part of its DNA

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

New Luxury Fashion Brand Grover Rad is Making Political Statements Part of its DNA

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

New Luxury Fashion Brand Grover Rad is Making Political Statements Part of its DNA

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

New Luxury Fashion Brand Grover Rad is Making Political Statements Part of its DNA

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

New Luxury Fashion Brand Grover Rad is Making Political Statements Part of its DNA

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

New Luxury Fashion Brand Grover Rad is Making Political Statements Part of its DNA

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

New Luxury Fashion Brand Grover Rad is Making Political Statements Part of its DNA

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

New Luxury Fashion Brand Grover Rad is Making Political Statements Part of its DNA

Hot Summer Bags

New Luxury Fashion Brand Grover Rad is Making Political Statements Part of its DNA

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

New Luxury Fashion Brand Grover Rad is Making Political Statements Part of its DNA

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

New Luxury Fashion Brand Grover Rad is Making Political Statements Part of its DNA

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

New Luxury Fashion Brand Grover Rad is Making Political Statements Part of its DNA

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

New Luxury Fashion Brand Grover Rad is Making Political Statements Part of its DNA

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

New Luxury Fashion Brand Grover Rad is Making Political Statements Part of its DNA

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

New Luxury Fashion Brand Grover Rad is Making Political Statements Part of its DNA

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

New Luxury Fashion Brand Grover Rad is Making Political Statements Part of its DNA

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

New Luxury Fashion Brand Grover Rad is Making Political Statements Part of its DNA

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

New Luxury Fashion Brand Grover Rad is Making Political Statements Part of its DNA

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

New Luxury Fashion Brand Grover Rad is Making Political Statements Part of its DNA

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

New Luxury Fashion Brand Grover Rad is Making Political Statements Part of its DNA

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

New Luxury Fashion Brand Grover Rad is Making Political Statements Part of its DNA

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

New Luxury Fashion Brand Grover Rad is Making Political Statements Part of its DNA

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

New Luxury Fashion Brand Grover Rad is Making Political Statements Part of its DNA

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

New Luxury Fashion Brand Grover Rad is Making Political Statements Part of its DNA

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

New Luxury Fashion Brand Grover Rad is Making Political Statements Part of its DNA

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

New Luxury Fashion Brand Grover Rad is Making Political Statements Part of its DNA

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

New Luxury Fashion Brand Grover Rad is Making Political Statements Part of its DNA

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

New Luxury Fashion Brand Grover Rad is Making Political Statements Part of its DNA

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

New Luxury Fashion Brand Grover Rad is Making Political Statements Part of its DNA

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

New Luxury Fashion Brand Grover Rad is Making Political Statements Part of its DNA

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

New Luxury Fashion Brand Grover Rad is Making Political Statements Part of its DNA

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad